Along with the Masters, it had been postponed because of the covid-19 crisis. The Masters, which was set for Easter weekend, has yet to be rescheduled. The U.S. Open, the third major, remains scheduled for mid-June at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., although the U.S. Golf Association is continuing to monitor the situation. Mamaroneck, in Westchester County, is only about 30 miles from New York City, an epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

The British Open, the fourth major, remains scheduled for mid-July just outside London.

It isn’t clear that, despite landing a spot on the calendar, the PGA Championship will take place. It can, of course, always be canceled, depending on the virus. President Trump conferred with sports commissioners over the weekend and expressed hope that sports would return “very soon” and that the NFL season could begin on schedule in early September. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was skeptical that football games could be played as early as August in stadiums in his state.

“Our decision on that basis here in the state of California will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our ability to meet this moment and bend this curve, and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that’s appropriate,” Newsom said. “Right now, I’m just focusing on the immediate, but that [NFL games] is not something I anticipate happening in the next few months.”