In hindsight, Washington would’ve been better off taking Illinois halfback Bobby Mitchell, who went to Cleveland in the seventh round, but in fact it never considered the possibility. Mitchell was a track and field standout with Olympic aspirations. He was also African American, and Redskins owner George Preston Marshall preferred to keep his team all white.

Sommer would go on to have six carries in five games for Washington. Mitchell, who died Sunday at the age of 84, had a Hall of Fame career. He would also break the Redskins’ color barrier in 1962 after he was acquired in a trade that sent No. 1 overall draft pick Ernie Davis to the Browns.

AD

AD

“It’s a good deal just to get Mitchell off our back,” Marshall, who became the last NFL owner to integrate his team after the government threatened to deny him use of federally owned D.C. Stadium, cracked at the time.

Indeed, Mitchell was at his best against the Redskins during his four years with the Browns. On Oct. 25, 1959, Mitchell had three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Washington at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium. Three weeks later, before a crowd of 32,266 at D.C.'s Griffith Stadium, he had arguably the greate s t game of his career.

Less than three minutes into the contest, Mitchell took a pitch to the right, got outside and eluded Richie McCabe’s attempted tackle at midfield en route to a 90-yard touchdown. After the longest run ever allowed by the Redskins, Washington equipment manager Kelly Miller alerted the referee that many of the Browns’ players, including Mitchell, were wearing illegal metal-tipped cleats. A 12-minute delay ensued, during which players changed into conventional rubber spikes.

AD

AD

“Mitchell was one of the culprits, but he was a bigger culprit to the Redskin cause even with hard rubber underpinning,” The Washington Post’s Jack Walsh reported. “On his first run [after the stoppage], he was cut down to a 24-yard gain. But he had a lot more left.”

Mitchell added touchdown runs of 23 and five yards in Cleveland’s 31-17 win. He finished the game with 232 yards on only 14 carries and didn’t touch the ball in the final 12 minutes. Mitchell still holds the record for most rushing yards on 15 or fewer carries.

“Records don’t mean a thing to us,” Cleveland Coach Paul Brown said after Mitchell finished five yards shy of matching teammate Jim Brown’s NFL single-game rushing record, which came on 31 carries two years earlier. “Not a thing.”

Mitchell’s big day overshadowed Redskins halfback Johnny Olszewski’s franchise record 190 rushing yards in defeat.

Two years later, Mitchell was masterful against the Redskins once again. In Cleveland’s 31-7 win at Municipal Stadium on Oct. 8, 1961, Mitchell caught a 52-yard touchdown pass, returned a punt 64 yards to the end zone and ran for a 31-yard score. Mitchell’s punt return touchdown featured an impressive hurdle.

AD

AD

“Mitchell must have been five feet in the air and the defender couldn’t be faulted for his effort,” The Post reported.

Two months later, in December 1961, the Redskins drafted Davis and agreed to trade the Heisman Trophy winner and Syracuse star’s rights to the Browns for Mitchell and fellow running back Leroy Jackson.

“The Redskins’ fascination for Mitchell, to the point of giving up the most-publicized No. One draft choice of the decade, is understandable,” The Post’s Shirley Povich wrote. “In the period since Mitchell abandoned his Olympic sprint ambitions and came into the league from U. of Illinois, he has wrecked the Washington team. The Redskins have scouted him mostly from the rear.”

AD

“My chances for better performances should be better,” Mitchell said after the trade became official. “With Cleveland they were limited. Why? Because of a fellow named Jim Brown. He makes the big money and deserves it.”

AD

Brown wasn’t happy to see his backfield mate depart.

“I don’t see how getting rid of the best breakaway runner in the National Football League can help us,” he said. “I think Davis will be a good, solid player, but he’ll never be as spectacular as Mitchell.”

Davis was diagnosed with leukemia in the summer of 1962 and died in 1963 without having played a down of professional football. Meanwhile, Mitchell was unstoppable in his Redskins debut, scoring three touchdowns, including one on a 92-yard kickoff return, in a 35-35 tie at Dallas.

AD

For many black fans in D.C., the future Hall of Famer’s arrival helped change their attitude about the Redskins.

“I understood it pretty quickly,” Mitchell told James Brown of what it was like to come to Washington in a “60 Minutes Sports” interview in 2015. “There was no one in this town used to having a black star. I actually had reporters tell me I can’t keep writing about you. … They just told me right out.”

“He had to suffer for being black more than probably any person that I know that played football at the time I played,” Jim Brown said in the same “60 Minutes Sports” piece. “With that kind of ability, if he were white, man, everybody on this Earth would know who he was.”