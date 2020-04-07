Under the plan, which still has numerous hurdles to clear, games involving all 30 teams could begin as early as May or June, following a two- to three-week training camp, and would utilize the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field as well as the 10 spring training stadiums and other facilities around the Phoenix area. The plan could make baseball the first major sport in the United States to return to action.

League and union officials have stressed for days their shared willingness to consider any and all options to salvage a 2020 season. Baseball has been effectively shuttered since spring training was halted on March 12.

The Athletic first mentioned the proposed Arizona plan on Saturday, and ESPN reported late Monday night the plan had the support of high-ranking federal public health officials.

In a conference call with major sports commissioners on Saturday, President Trump conveyed his hope for a prompt return of U.S. sports. “I want fans back in the arena,” Trump said in a news conference following the call. “As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too … They want to see their sports.”

Baseball’s Arizona plan has countless logistical issues to sort through, first and foremost maintaining the health of those involved. With rosters expected to be expanded beyond the mandated 26 per team, and accounting for coaches, umpires, television employees and medical personnel, the number of people in each stadium for each game could exceed 100.

To keep everyone safe, the plan would be for those personnel to exist in relative isolation, traveling only from their hotels to stadiums. To maintain social distancing guidelines at stadiums, ESPN reported, players could sit apart from each other in the empty stands, and the sport could ban mound visits. The sport could also implement an electronic strike zone, which it has tested in independent leagues, to maintain distance between the home plate umpire and catcher.

The plan could be contingent on an expansion of the availability and timely turnaround of coronavirus testing, as baseball likely would not move forward if its plan would divert needed resources from the general public.

The plan would also face economic issues, requiring league and union officials to agree to a split of revenue that would not include the lucrative gate receipts from fans. Individual players, too, would have to be willing to isolate away from their families, potentially for months at a time.

“Players want to play,” union chief Tony Clark said Friday. “That’s what we do. Being able to get back on the field and being able to play, even if that means their fans are watching at home.”

Baseball would also have to account for the possibility of one or more players or other personnel testing positive for the coronavirus. That exact situation that led to a pause in plans for Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league to return this month, after three players on one team tested positive, leading the league to quarantine that team and delay the start of the proposed 2020 season.