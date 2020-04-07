Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020
Anyway, the idea was to recapture an era when Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl, team co-chairman Ed Glazer said, and there’s a color rush uniform, of course, too. In addition, the team is reducing the size of the pirate flag on the helmet to make sure the sword that holds it is visible on all of the types worn by players. The helmet will feature a black face mask.
Player numbers are red on the white jersey and white on the red and pewter jerseys, and are trimmed as they were from 1997-2013. And then there’s the font. The team is returning to the one used from 1997-2013. If the pewter looks a little off, there’s a good reason. The fabric used on uniforms today by Nike differs from that of the 1990s, and the pewter could not be exactly replicated.
Alas, the old creamsicle look isn’t coming back.
