New quarterback, new duds.

Three weeks after landing free agent Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms and they’re a big improvement the old look, which was often ridiculed for numbers that looked like they belonged on a digital clock. The Bucs used a video to reveal the new look with … hey, isn’t that No. 12? It’s not Brady, but rather Chris Godwin — because the video was shot before Mr. Brady’s arrival. Godwin has said he will cede the number to Brady.

Anyway, the idea was to recapture an era when Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl, team co-chairman Ed Glazer said, and there’s a color rush uniform, of course, too. In addition, the team is reducing the size of the pirate flag on the helmet to make sure the sword that holds it is visible on all of the types worn by players. The helmet will feature a black face mask.

Player numbers are red on the white jersey and white on the red and pewter jerseys, and are trimmed as they were from 1997-2013. And then there’s the font. The team is returning to the one used from 1997-2013. If the pewter looks a little off, there’s a good reason. The fabric used on uniforms today by Nike differs from that of the 1990s, and the pewter could not be exactly replicated.

Alas, the old creamsicle look isn’t coming back.

Read more from The Post: