The momentum continues this offseason. At the start of the NFL’s free agent tampering period, Miami was the most aggressive team in the league. The Dolphins signed cornerback Byron Jones (five years, $82.5 million), defensive end Shaq Lawson (three years, $30 million), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (four years, $51 million), guard Ereck Flowers (three years, $30 million) and Clayton Fejedelem (three years, $8.6 million). Now, General Manager Chris Grier can look toward the NFL draft to add to the talent pool.

Grier has been stockpiling assets for this draft since before the 2019 campaign began. He sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide out Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans, linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After seeing his club start winless in seven games in 2019, Grier sent running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional third-day pick in the 2020 draft. In those four deals, Grier got back three picks in the 2020 draft, among other draft assets. In total, the Dolphins have 14 draft picks in 2020, the most of any team aside from the Patriots. These two teams join the 2016 Cleveland Browns as having the most draft picks ever assembled by an NFL franchise since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams. The Dolphins have three first-round picks (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and two second-round picks (Nos. 39 and 56) in this year’s draft. They have six picks in the top-70; no other team has more than three. But as we have seen with the Browns, just because you have a slew of picks doesn’t mean you are going to come away with a franchise-altering foundation.

The Browns famously had 14 picks in the 2016 NFL draft and did not add many key players to the roster. Their first-round pick that year, Corey Coleman, a wide receiver selected at No. 15, stumbled in two seasons with Cleveland before he was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo — and later New England — released Coleman before he landed on the New York Giants’ practice squad in 2019. Just how bad of a selection was this? History suggests the 15th overall pick will deliver roughly 24 total points of approximate value, an all-in-one metric created by Doug Drinen that values a player at any position from any year, over the first four years of his career. Coleman, by comparison, produced six points of approximate value over two years before being sent to another team. Among 133 offensive players drafted at No. 15 or better since 2002, only seven have produced less career approximate value than Coleman, and three of those seven were rookies last year. That’s a huge miss for the Browns and one the Dolphins will need to avoid if they want their rebuild to go better than Cleveland’s.

AD

AD

The Browns had other issues, but one of the big lessons here is that you need to hit with your first-rounders. And that is particularly relevant when it comes to selecting a quarterback — and trading up for that privilege.

Grier needs to find a quarterback, safety and running back in the draft, plus get his team some help on the offensive and defensive line, ideally an interior lineman or edge rusher than can help the pass rush. According to the consensus big board of 41 different analysts, quarterbacks will be in short supply, which is fueling the reports Miami will use some of its draft capital to move up for Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama quarterback who is expected to be the second quarterback selected after consensus No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Here’s the argument against that: Teams have made a leap in the draft before in an effort to grab a potential franchise quarterback but it rarely works out.

The Indianapolis Colts gave up picks and players in 1990 to the Atlanta Falcons for the right to move up and select quarterback Jeff George with the No. 1 overall pick that year. During his first four years with Indianapolis, George completed 57 percent of his passes for 9,551 yards, 41 touchdowns and 46 interceptions, earning 22 points of approximate value, nearly half what we would expect from the top overall pick today (41.9 AV over first four years). Coincidentally, George was traded by the Colts after the 1993 season to the Falcons.

In 1999, the San Diego Chargers gave up a first- and second-round pick in 1998, first-round pick in 1999, kick-returner Eric Metcalf and linebacker Patrick Sapp for the rights to draft quarterback Ryan Leaf at No. 2 overall, behind Peyton Manning. Leaf spent just three years in the NFL (one point of approximate value total) and produced one of the saddest stat lines (and sadder stories) in football history: 1 for 15 for four yards and two interceptions.

AD

AD

Atlanta traded up in 2001 for the chance to select quarterback Michael Vick with the first overall pick in the draft. Vick would spend six years with the Falcons as one of the most dynamic players in the game before a guilty plea to federal charges related to dog fighting would force him out of the NFL for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. During his first four years with Atlanta he produced 40 points of approximate value. Vick is one of the more successful examples, however. Eli Manning provides another example when he was drafted in 2004, but even he only produced 34 AV in his first four years with the New York Giants, though he also won them two Super Bowls.

More recent trades have likewise yielded few successful examples. The Washington Redskins sent the Los Angeles Rams their first-round pick for three straight years to move up four spots in the 2012 NFL draft and secure the services of Robert Griffin III, the 2012 Heisman winner. Griffin exceeded expectations in his first year as a pro and was named the offensive rookie of the year but a slew of injuries was too much for Griffin to overcome. His 18 points of approximate value in his rookie year is second only to Cam Newton among quarterbacks drafted in the first round but his 33 points of approximate value over the first four years of his career (he did not play in 2015) falls short of what is expected.

The Los Angeles exchanged picks with the Tennessee Titans to move into the top spot of the 2016 NFL draft to make Jared Goff as their next franchise quarterback. Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl passer, and the Rams went 11-5 in his second year, their first winning season since 2003, with a Super Bowl appearance in Year 3. In sum he has provided 43 points of approximate value, and that includes minus-2 AV in his rookie year (55 percent completion rate with 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven starts).

AD

AD

That same year the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a swap with the Cleveland Browns to move into the No. 2 spot for Wentz, who helped the Eagles position themselves as a playoff contender only to miss the team’s Super Bowl run due to an ACL injury. Still, Wentz has provided Philadelphia with 45 points of approximate value through the first four years with the team.

The Chicago Bears sent a first-round, two third-round and a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot to select Mitch Trubisky in 2017. According to ESPN, only backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen were less valuable than Trubisky last year. The Bears’ faith in Trubisky is so low they brokered a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March to acquire Nick Foles for the 2020 season.

The New York Jets sent a first-round pick and three second-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts to move up two spots to select Sam Darnold in 2018. Darnold was the one of the least valuable passers of 2018 (28th out of 33 quarterbacks) and 2019 (25th out of 30).

AD

AD

As for Tagovailoa, Football Outsiders’ Quarterback-Adjusted-Stats-and-Experience (QBASE) projection system gives him a 46 percent chance at being a bust at the pro level and just an 8 percent chance at becoming an elite passer in the NFL, hardly optimistic enough to warrant parting with a tremendous amount of draft capital. If the Dolphins want to maintain their momentum, they should probably stand pat with their treasure trove of picks rather than packaging much of that value for a proposition that has rarely played out in positive fashion.