Trump’s hopes, though, have been met with either outright resistance or warnings about tempered hopes from the nation’s governors. Soon after Trump’s conference call with reporters on Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he did not think the NFL specifically would be able to start as planned with fans in attendance in August or September.

“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” he said. “Let me tell you why. We’ve all seen the headlines the last couple of days in Asia where they were opening up certain businesses and now they’re starting to roll back those openings because they’re starting to see some spread, there’s a boomerang. One has to be very cautious here, one has to be careful not to overpromise. It’s interesting, I have a lot of friends that work in Major League Baseball and in the NFL, they’ve been asking me — in fact, a well-known athlete just asked me, a football player, if he expects to come back. I said, ‘I would move very cautiously in that expectation.’ So look, I’m not here to second-guess anybody, but I am here to say this: Our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that’s appropriate and right now I’m just focused on the immediate, but that’s not something that I anticipate happening in the next few months.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) also sounded wary during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The Bears are a great team, whether they’re playing or not, but I will say this: It’s not up to us,” Pritzker said. “We don’t know. None of us really knows. The truth is that no one predicts now that we’re going to have a treatment any time in the new few weeks or even in the next month, and no one really knows if we’ll have it by September.”

“It’s either going to be a treatment and herd immunity that ultimately allows us to open everything back up, or it’s a vaccine,” he added.

During an appearance Monday on a Cleveland sports-talk radio station, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was asked whether he thought it was practical to plan for the NFL to return as usual in September.

“It might be,” he said. “I just don’t know. I don’t know where we’re going to be and I don’t think anybody really knows. … Theoretically, it’s certainly possible that with some significant testing, you could put players on the field long before you could put people in the stands.”

Every state that is home to an NFL franchise currently has some sort of stay-at-home order in place, and such a patchwork web of restrictions could be an impediment to that league and others returning in full. Hypothetically, what if bans on large gatherings are lifted in some states that are home to NFL teams but not others when it comes time to start the season? What if some states begin rigorously testing residents but not others?

At least two governors in states where college football is king are telling residents that their actions now will determine whether the sport returns on time.

“If you’re eager for a fall football season coming up, what we’re doing today gives us a better chance of being able to do that as well,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said Friday after issuing a stay-at-home order.