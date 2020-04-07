Both teams are heading into the season with the kind of upheaval that makes for compelling TV. The Rams fell to 9-7 in 2019, months after losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, and failed to return to the postseason. Gone is Todd Gurley Jr., the running back who formerly was one of the team’s biggest stars. He was cut recently in a decision that, Coach Sean McVay said Monday, wasn’t something he could have envisioned. “I think as you continue to accumulate experience, especially in this role, you never take anything for granted and the amount of perspective that you have now … but to say that was something that I think you could have ever anticipated, I think the answer is no.”

A big change lies ahead for the Chargers, who are moving on after 16 seasons with Philip Rivers at quarterback. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and it isn’t clear just yet who will replace Rivers. Although there were rumblings that the team would make a run at Tom Brady, he landed in Tampa Bay.

Finding a team for the show isn’t always a slam dunk, with teams preferring to avoid the scrutiny, spotlight and drama — some of it manufactured — that being on the show entails. In the past, teams were exempt if they had a first-year head coach, had appeared on the show in the previous 10 years or had been to the playoffs in the previous two seasons. That last item applies to neither the Rams or the Chargers, but heading into its 15th edition, the NFL/HBO production could use a change. The Rams were last on the show in 2016 and the Chargers have never been featured.

Using co-starring teams was something that, according to Schefter, was to have been announced at last week’s NFL annual meeting, which was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic. Although President Trump told sports commissioners, including the NFL’s Roger Goodell, that he hoped to see the NFL schedule beginning as usual in September, he could not be more specific, of course. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was cautious.

“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” Newsom said Saturday. “We’ve all seen the headlines over the last couple days in Asia, where they opening up certain businesses, and now they’re starting to roll back those openings because they’re starting seeing some spread and there’s a boomerang. One has to be very cautious here, one has to be careful not to overpromise.

“It’s interesting, I have a lot of friends that work in Major League Baseball and the NFL, they’ve been asking me — in fact, a well-known athlete — a football player — just asked me if he expects to come back. I said, ‘I would move very cautiously in that expectation.’ ”