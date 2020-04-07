Mitchell is a superstar who said that an accidental distinction, stamped on him by the sins of someone else, overshadowed his four-faceted greatness as an actual NFL player. Because Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was a racist, Mitchell was identified inescapably as “the first black NFL player in D.C.” It’s as if, even dead, Marshall could circumscribe an African-American.

Mitchell was so much more. My father and I were huge fans during Mitchell’s seven thrilling seasons in Washington, when he was the most electric man with a football in his hands in D.C. history — then or since. For us, like many in this area in the 1960s, the idea of “Mitchell, underrated?” never crossed out minds.

AD

AD

But from quotes in his obituary, it crossed his. And bothered him plenty.

When I read that, I decided, decades too late, to see if there was a valid fact-based analysis of Mitchell’s career that would do him greater justice, rather than just the real-time “OMG” case that Washington fans made almost every NFL Sunday.

I was shocked at what I found. (And how I’d missed it.) As a four-way threat — running the ball from the backfield, catching passes as a wide receiver, and returning kickoffs and punts — Mitchell is unique. No player has been among the very best in all four areas. Mitchell is a group photo of one.

In the category of elusive breathtaking breakaway burners, only Gayle Sayers (never a wide receiver) is clearly better. Whose “category” is this — blending electricity and magic with stats? Okay, it’s mine on Mitchell Appreciation Day.

AD

AD

Let me convert you. Bar bets — okay, group Zoom bets — anyone?

Who is the only NFL player with more than 500 career rushes and 500 receptions to average more than five yards a carry (5.33) and more than 15 yards a catch (15.3)? Bobby Mitchell.

Marion Motley has the best yard-per-carry career average (5.80), with Bo Jackson second at 5.40. Bobby Mitchell is fifth-best, one spot ahead of his Cleveland teammate and lifelong friend Jim Brown (5.22).

How great is 5.33 yards a carry? Washington’s swift, shifty and strong Charlie Taylor, a Hall of Famer, started as a halfback and, in 442 carries, averaged just 3.4 yards.

When Mitchell, who was once the NFL’s Fastest Man, became a wide receiver in Washington, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch — in the top 15 ever. Several ahead of him, such as Bullet Bob Hayes, were world-class sprinters who specialized in deep bombs, distorting their per-catch average (and their true value). In his Washington days, Mitchell, who loved the short “hitch,” would be rank ahead of actual route-runners Randy Moss (15.3), Michael Irvin and Calvin (Megatron) Johnson.

AD

AD

Sayers was the most dangerous, spectacular kick returner ever with nine scores in just 91 kickoff and 27 punt returns. That’s insane — a touchdown every 15 kick returns. But who is No. 2 on that list of players after 1950? Yes, Mitchell, who had eight scores on just 102 kickoff and 69 punt returns — one per 21 touches in the kicking game. No one else is close.

You may be yelling, “You forgot Devin Hester (19 kick-return scores), Brian Mitchell (13 such scores), Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Sanders and Billy (White Shoes) Johnson? The closest to Mitchell is Patterson, with a score every 30 kick returns, then Hester with one every 32 touches. Deion is dazzling at one per 41, and Johnson at one per 50 is dynamite. But busting kick returns is one of the toughest, most dangerous NFL jobs. Brian Mitchell: one TD per 82 returns.

Bobby was four times more likely to run it back all the way than Brian.

AD

AD

There is simply no one else who has ever come close to ranking so high in all four ways that you can run with a football. (Sayers, in his five amazing prime years as a halfback, was never asked to be a volume pass receiver or wideout.)

We need context to see how Mitchell could drift lower in the NFL pantheon over the years. When he retired, he was third in NFL history in all-purpose yards (14.078), and fifth in scores (92). He’s now 31st and 55th. Why?

The season is now 16 games, not 14, fattening modern stats. Careers last longer now with better equipment. Evolving rules prevent clotheslining, spearing, facemask-grabbing and all the forms of mugging that made Mitchell’s 11 seasons seem durable for a mayhem-targeted star of his era. Motley’s prime was four seasons; Sayers’, just five years. The great Ollie Matson (once traded for 10 players) had just six top seasons, and even Brown went to Hollywood after nine years. Mitchell shone for his first 10 seasons.

AD

AD

For me, Mitchell’s defining quality as a runner was that, as soon as he had the ball, he was figuring out how to make the second tackler miss, then perhaps be “long gone.” The first tackler, especially in a less-athletic era of defensive backs, had almost no chance against Mitchell’s combination of world-class speed, compact tackle-ripping power from his halfback days and, above all, the ability to disappear at will. He didn’t just leave tacklers grasping at air; he often faked them into face-first heaps on the ground while he barely decreased his speed.

In the 1960s, Mitchell made my bookish dad stand and yell in the living room more than any player. We thought he was the closest-to-magic athlete in pro sports. Electric and magic are not the same as “best.” Brown was the best NFL player. Willie Mays and Bill Russell, at my house, topped MLB and the NBA.

For four years in Cleveland, Mitchell played in Brown’s shadow. After his first two years in Washington, when he combined with Norm Snead to catch 141 balls for 2,820 yards, Mitchell became an unselfish part of the Sonny Jurgensen to Taylor-Mitchell-and-Jerry-Smith passing circus. Except for 1962-63, Mitchell always had to share the ball. And he always did, generously. But that will limit a legacy.

AD

AD

Mitchell now will be praised for many parts of his athletic, Washington front office, D.C. community and personal life. But, because it mattered to him, maybe we can use this chance to insist that no one do everythingwith a football under his arm with such a combination of game-breaking speed, power and instant invisibility.

In a sport where 20 players have more than 3,000 touches and Emmitt Smith got his hands on the ball almost 5,000 times, Mitchell got just 1,205 chances to glow.