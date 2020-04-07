Rock Wit Me🤞🏾🔐 pic.twitter.com/oPNTwWQMJ6— Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2000) April 7, 2020
Smith, projected to be a first-round pick, had a standout sophomore season, averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He improved as a three-point shooter, finishing the campaign shooting 36.8 percent from deep.
Smith recorded 21 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points five times, including a career-high 29 points at Indiana on Jan. 26. The 6-foot-10 forward from Baltimore developed into a more physical player and handled numerous difficult matchups against the Big Ten’s best big men.
“I am thrilled for Jalen and his family for making such an important and exciting decision,” Terrapnis Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “From the minute we started recruiting Jalen, we knew the kind of quality player and person we would be getting and he lived up to it in every way. As incredible of a player Jalen is on the court, he is that and more as an individual off the court. We will miss him in College Park. I cannot wait to watch Jalen at the next level and I wish him and his family nothing but the best on their journey.”
Smith earned first-team all-Big Ten honors and also was named to the conference’s all-defensive team. In league play, he was fifth in scoring, ranked second in rebounds and was tied for first in blocked shots. Smith was named a third-team all-American by the Associated Press and several other outlets.
