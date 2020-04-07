The draft, scheduled for April 23-25, is to be carried by Disney-owned ESPN and ABC, along with the league-owned NFL Network. The live event was previously scheduled for Las Vegas but cannot proceed as planned because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That has left league officials and representatives of the networks to work through contingencies for producing what will now be a TV-only affair.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to elaborate but said a more detailed announcement could be made later this week. The ABC telecast likely would be separate and unaffected. The NFL declined to comment on specific plans beyond what already has been announced. ESPN and NFL Network previously have produced separate draft broadcasts.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is to announce teams’ selections on the opening night of the draft. It’s not clear where Goodell will be based to make those announcements. The Los Angeles studios of the NFL Network or the New Jersey facilities of NFL Films were considered but probably are not viable alternatives now, given the situations in California and the New York area. Goodell could make the draft-night announcements from his home or from ESPN’s studios.

The league sent a memo to teams Monday that ordered coaches, general managers and other staffers to work from home during the draft, adding that the league’s New York offices and teams’ facilities will remain closed indefinitely. The NFL expects to have video connectivity to each team and to the homes of approximately 50 draft prospects. The draft broadcast also could include participation, electronically, by some fans and current and former NFL players.

The NFL has said that social distancing policies will be in effect at each draft location, even in players’ homes, with no more than 10 people in a room and people spaced at least six feet apart.

“As you can imagine, planning remains fluid, given the state of the pandemic, different state restrictions and the realities of TV and media production in this time,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events, said during a conference call with reporters last week.

League officials also said last week they would consider giving teams an extra minute or two between draft-night selections to allow sufficient time for trades to be completed, given the unusual logistics. Coaches and GMs have been doing draft preparations from their homes, and Goodell’s memo Monday made it official that they also will be making their draft selections from their homes.

“Our understanding is that many clubs are already well advanced in preparing for a virtual Draft and we are confident that all clubs can take the necessary steps to make the 2020 Draft a successful event,” Goodell wrote.

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that they would host a “Virtual Draft Experience” on their social media channels. That will mean interviews with Redskins coaches, players and celebrity fans as part of live draft coverage, the team said. It also will mean a “Virtual Draft Party” on the draft’s final day, the Redskins said.

“We hope the NFL Draft will be a source of joy and excitement for fans who welcome some distraction during these extremely challenging times,” Redskins Coach Ron Rivera said in a written statement released by the team. “The Virtual Draft Party is meant to be a celebration that will create a sense of unity for Redskins fans as we continue this fight together, while understanding we have a responsibility to do the right thing by not celebrating together physically.”