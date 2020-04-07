Devils Backbone, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, introduced Earned Run Ale, a session pale ale that was originally exclusive to Nationals Park, before the 2017 season. In 2018, the Virginia-based brewery partnered with the Redskins to create a Burgundy Ale and a Gold Ale available at FedEx Field. Last year saw the arrival of the Capitals-inspired Capit-Ale IPA at Capital One Arena.

Curly W features Pilsner, Pale Wheat, CaraHell, Golden Naked Oats, Acidulated, Carafa Special 2 and Victory malts, along with citrusy hops.

“When I crack open a crisp, hoppy Curly W, it brings me back to a simpler time when I was just a young man in a Baby Shark onesie screaming at my TV as the Nationals went up 3-2 in Game Seven of the World Series,” Hayes Humphreys, Devils Backbone’s chief operating officer, said in a release, which suggests Curly W is the perfect complement to watching 2019 World Series highlights in lieu of live baseball.

Curly W and Earned Run Ale aren’t the only two Nationals-inspired beers on the market. One could build a solid quarantine six-pack from the following:

Solace Brewing’s “Curly Dubs”

This 7.5 percent ABV IPA from Sterling’s Solace Brewing is made with Falconer’s Flight, the same blend of citrusy hops used in DC Brau’s popular “On the Wings of Armageddon” Imperial IPA. Solace is offering delivery to anyone within a 25-mile radius of the brewery.

Atlas Brew Works’s “The 1500”

This 4.7 percent ABV Helles lager got its name from Nationals Park’s South Capitol Street address. Atlas is now offering delivery and curbside pickup from its Ivy City location and its new Half Street location by the ballpark.

Aslin’s Baby Shark

The 5.5 percent ABV IPA is not available from the Herndon-based brewery at the moment, but keep an eye on their site. Aslin is offering beer delivery as well, with a minimum order of $75.

Bonus: Saucy Brew Works’s “Stealing Signs”

This 5.3 percent ABV dank, citrusy American IPA is unfortunately only available at Saucy’s brewpub in Cleveland, and it’s not exactly Nationals-themed, but it pairs well with watching the cheating Astros lose. It’s something to look forward to trying.