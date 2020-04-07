The possibility of UFC 249 being staged on tribal land is “very much in play,” according to ESPN. That might allow the UFC to get around stringent coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by state governments and athletic commissions.

White told TMZ Sports on Monday that he locked up a venue for the next two months, during which the UFC would be “pumping out fights every week.” He also claimed to be close to securing a private island where he could stage events with fighters from other countries who might have trouble traveling to the U.S.

Another obstacle emerged Monday when the Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement recommending that “all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice.” That could impede the UFC’s attempt to hire certified ringside physicians, who are typically a necessity for such events.

“Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of Covid-19,” the ARP said. “In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout, and we do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system.”

White has been dogged in his insistence that UFC 249 will proceed on the scheduled date, even as his company canceled three previous cards while most major sports leagues around the world shut down. On Monday, he vowed that the fight would take place “somewhere on EARTH.”

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

The rest of the card will be filled with a mix of matchups that were already set to take place at UFC 249 —such as Rose Namajunas-Jessica Andrade — and some that were cobbled together from the canceled recent events, including Vicente Luque-Niko Price and Francis Ngannou-Jairzinho Rozenstruik (per ESPN).

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, was training in San Jose for a long-awaited showdown with Ferguson — one that had been scheduled and called off four times before — when he returned to his native Russia last month to be with his family. Nurmagomedov subsequently said he would not be able to leave Russia, after it closed its borders amid the pandemic, and he bowed out of the event on Saturday.

That earned Nurmagomedov the scorn of Ferguson, who said the Russian was “scared” to face him and should be stripped of his title.

Gaethje said in a tweet Monday, “I’m terrified and I [expletive] love it.”

The 36-year-old Ferguson (25-3) has beaten 12 straight opponents in a winning streak that dates to 2013, and if he had been able to fight and beat Nurmagomedov (28-0-0), it could have garnered him acclaim as arguably the greatest lightweight in UFC history.

Gaethje (21-2-0) has aggressive style that offers the potential for an action-packed spectacle.

“This is not Khabib’s fault, it’s not anybody’s fault,” White said Monday. “This is something you never could have prepared for, planned for or even dreamed that any of this was possible.”

Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal from the card led to speculation that Conor McGregor might fill in on short notice. The Irish superstar and former lightweight champion, who lost a bid to regain that title when he was defeated by Nurmagomedov in 2018, quickly knocked out Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in January but does not have a future opponent officially confirmed.