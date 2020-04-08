Carlson knows he was having a historic season before the NHL schedule was paused in mid-March, but those milestones and points weren’t — and still aren’t — at the forefront of his mind. Carlson just wants the chance to lace up his skates again.

“I’m just worried about playing at this point,” Carlson said Wednesday on a video conference call with reporters. “I don’t want to be too optimistic of coming back so quickly and being able to finish the regular season and all that. All I’m thinking about right now is trying to keep myself in the best shape that I can with the circumstances.”

Before the pause, Carlson was on pace for 89 points over an 82-game season, after cooling off from his blistering start to the year. He led all defensemen with 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) and already surpassed his previous career high of 70 points (2018-19), doing so in 20 fewer games. His 60 assists ranks first among all defensemen and fourth in the NHL.

He was an early Norris Trophy favorite, and as the leader of the blue line, was trying to carry the group into the Stanley Cup playoffs. But for now, with everything on hold, Easter crafts, coloring with his kids and playing hockey outside his Virginia home will have to do.

Many other Capitals players who stayed in the D.C. area with their families have had a similar routine. Nicklas Backstrom, whose partner, Liza Berg, gave birth to the couple’s third child last week, has been trying to keep his kids occupied with bike rides and baseball. Alex Ovechkin has been entertaining his son Sergei by playing hockey in their driveway, playing NHL 20, dancing around in their house — anything to keep busy.

“We’ve been doing our best trying to come up with as many activities as we can,” Carlson said. “I think we’re almost down to none of our Easter stuff that we got the kids just from pulling things out and trying to find some ways. It’s been great to spend a lot of time with them, but it’s a change.”

When asked about the idea of playing NHL games tournament-style at a centralized location or in a handful of different sites, Carlson said it seemed like a “long shot” but believes that any option is a good option, at this point. He is in favor of having a training camp followed by some sort of abbreviated regular season, then teams can jump into the playoffs.

If the NHL does return this season, Carlson thinks it will feel like a “brand new slate.”

“It doesn’t matter if you were playing good or bad, we’re all going to be at the same level in terms of what we’re dealing with now or what we’ll be dealing with at training camp or games, or whatever gets decided and happens,” he said. “So, yeah, it will definitely feel like a new season, almost. Although, not being that far removed from the day-to-day normalcy that we had before, it will definitely be new.”

The biggest hurdle for players, he said, will be skating at the same level they were before the break, and getting a feel for the ice again. Carlson has been trying to stay in shape by using programs the Capitals’ training staff has been sending every week since the season paused.

“It doesn’t matter how hard you work, that first week on the ice is always brutally tough,” Carlson said. “Hopefully this won’t feel the same as it does the first day on the ice in the summer, but we’re all dealing with the same things … It doesn’t matter how hard you train, the on-ice stuff is different and we’re going to have to pick it up pretty quick when things turn around here.”