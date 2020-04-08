This is not the NBA’s first foray into H-O-R-S-E, a shooting game in which a player accrues a letter whenever he can’t duplicate his opponent’s made attempt, with the first person to spell out H-O-R-S-E by failing to match five shots losing. At its best, H-O-R-S-E can be a platform for creative trick shots and humorous trash talk. At its worst, H-O-R-S-E devolves into a monotonous jump-shooting competition.

In 2009 and 2010, H-O-R-S-E was added to the official All-Star Weekend slate. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant won both years, beating the likes of Joe Johnson, O.J. Mayo, Rajon Rondo and Omri Casspi, before the event was canceled due to unimaginative shooting and minimal buzz.

The 21-year-old Young, who made his all-star debut starter this year, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he planned to lean on his deep three-point shooting skills, joking that he would take “half court shots only.” The undersized point guard also told LaVine, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, that “ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING” would be allowed.

While Young’s specialty is the long-distance shot, the proposed field is stacked with capable shooters. Paul, a midrange specialist, shot 52% on long twos and 90% on free throws before the season was shut down. He earned his 10th all-star selection this season.

LaVine, meanwhile, was in the midst of a career year, averaging 25.5 points and shooting 38 percent on more than eight three-point attempts per game. He joined Young as a participant in the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago earlier this year.

The NBA, which is facing a potential $1 billion revenue hit if it can’t salvage the 2020 playoffs, is pursuing creative ways to fill time and television programming holes during the ongoing sports shutdown, which is expected to drag on for months.

Unfortunately, their hands are tied in numerous ways by the coronavirus. The league has advised teams to close their practice facilities and instructed its players to follow home-isolation guidelines, making 5-on-5 or 3-on-3 games impossible to conduct safely. Many players, including superstars, do not have access to a home court or even a basket to shoot on.

These conditions have forced the NBA to think outside the box. Last week, the league began televising an “NBA 2K” video game tournament that featured Durant and other stars. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also the first guest on “#NBATogether,” a new social media talk show hosted by TNT commentator Ernie Johnson that launched on Monday.

“Sitting here today, I know less than I did [four weeks ago],” Silver said, when asked about a possible timeline for the NBA’s return to the court. He added that the league would remain shut down until at least May 1.