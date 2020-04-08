@DezBryant in the lab 🔬 w/ @dak.

Stayin ready so we don’t have to get ready! pic.twitter.com/qET3groSbI — David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) April 6, 2020

The training center is located in Dallas County, which is under a shelter-in-place-at-home order and has banned “public or private gatherings of any number of people ... outside a single household or living unit.” That ban adds that “health care operations” do not include “fitness and exercise gyms, personal training, gymnastics studios, and similar facilities.”

In England, images of Mourinho and some of his Hotspurs players working out on Hadley Common in north London sparked controversy. Mourinho could be seen overseeing a session with Tanguy Ndombele and video showed Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon separated by less than six feet as they run next to one another. Serge Aurier had posted an Instagram video of him running alongside another player.

As England battles covid-19, which landed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care, the government has limited outdoor exercise only among people from the same household and Mourinho admitted that he had violated the restriction.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” he said (via the BBC). “It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS [National Health Service] and save lives.”

Whether it’s cabin fever or the desire to find a competitive edge that’s at play, it sets a poor example for others, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan pointed out.

“My concern is, people, particularly children who might support Spurs or follow football, may see these images, pick up a paper, watch the Internet and think, ‘well, if it’s okay for them, why isn’t it okay for me?’” Khan told BBC Breakfast.