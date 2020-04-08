In addition, several members of the technical staff, including head coach Ben Olsen and General Manager Dave Kasper, agreed to defer a portion of their salaries until the economic climate improves.
The group also includes Ryan Martin, head coach of Loudoun United, the organization’s second-division squad based in Leesburg. As part of the arrangement, Martin received a one-year contract extension. His current deal was to expire at the end of this year.
High-ranking members of the front office are accepting pay cuts, not deferments, according to two people familiar with the decisions.
“Some revenue is going away and it’s not coming back anytime soon,” said one club employee, who, like others, did not want to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the situation. “This is going to go into 2021.”
United officials did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment.
The decisions came to light a day after Real Salt Lake announced layoffs and cutbacks. Players, who are employed by the league and not individual teams, remain under full salary.
United said it is donating about $50,000 in food and cash to local nonprofit organizations feeding needy families, including Martha’s Table.