Wednesday, April 8

1986 final round

ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Jack Nicklaus was 46 years old and hadn’t won a major in nearly six years entering the 1986 Masters. Though he had tied for sixth the year before at Augusta National, he followed that up with missed cuts at the U.S. and British opens, his first missed cuts at a major since 1978. Nicklaus wasn’t just staring down the end of his heralded career; it may already have passed.

AD

And so what happened on Sunday at the 1986 Masters will go down as one of golf’s greatest moments. Trailing third-round leader Greg Norman by four shots entering the day and still three back of the leaders after 12 holes, Nicklaus eagled the 15th hole, birdied the 16th and then sank a twisty double-breaker for birdie at No. 17, taking the lead for the first time all day. After parring the 18th, Nicklaus could only watch as Tom Kite and Greg Norman failed to match him. His sixth green jacket and 18th Grand Slam were in the bag.

AD

Five players, each a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame — Nicklaus, Norman, Kite, Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer — held at least a share of the lead that day.

Thursday, April 9

1997 final round

AD

ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

We literally never had seen anything like Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, not the margin of victory (12 shots over Kite), his final score (18 under par, a solo record until Jordan Spieth tied it 18 years later), his age (21 years 104 days, still a record) or his ethnicity (he was the first nonwhite player to win the tournament).

Woods never had seen anything like it, either: He had failed to break par in any of his six previous rounds at Augusta National.

Friday, April 10

2005 final round

ESPN, 6 p.m.

Woods’s weekend duel with Chris DiMarco, a relative unknown even though he had scored top 10 finishes in three of the four majors in 2004, will go down as one of the best Masters of all-time. His chip at No. 16 on Sunday will go down as perhaps the greatest Masters shot of all time.

AD

AD

Few remember that Woods finished bogey-bogey to let DiMarco force a sudden-death playoff, though Woods would end it quickly with a birdie at the 18th, the first playoff hole. It was his fourth — and until last year, his most recent — green jacket.

Saturday, April 11

2004 final round

CBS, 2:30 p.m.

After 17 top 10 finishes but zero wins at majors, Phil Mickelson finally broke through with a gutty back-nine 31 on Sunday to hold off a hard-charging Ernie Els. His birdie putt at 18 sealed the deal.

Mickelson’s Masters dominance was comparable to Woods’s at one point: In 12 tournaments between 1999 and 2010, Lefty won three green jackets and finished outside the top 10 only once, a tie for 24th in 2007 (over that same span, Woods also won three times but only had nine top 10 finishes).

AD

Sunday, April 12

2019 final round

AD

CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Woods hung around for three rounds before watching a number of competitors wilt under the pressure. Third-round leader Francesco Molinari found the water twice on Sunday, and five players were tied for the lead as the final threesome played the 15th hole. Woods would birdie that one and No. 16 and no one would catch him. It was his fifth green jacket, and the first time in his entire career that he won a major when he trailed after 54 holes.

Sirius XM satellite radio, which is offering free streaming through May 15, also is re-airing classic Masters final rounds over the next couple of days.

Wednesday, April 8: 1986 (3-7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 9: 2012 (2-7 p.m.), 1997 (7-11 p.m.)

Friday, April 10: 2013 (12-6 p.m.), 2005 (6 p.m.-midnight)

Saturday, April 11: 2004 (2-6 p.m.)