“Tokyo 2020 will now keep the flame in an undisclosed location to prevent people from gathering,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The Japanese portion of the Olympic torch relay was to begin March 26 in Fukushima, the site of the first competition of the Tokyo Games, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremonies. Organizers are expected to stick to a similar timetable next year. Although the flame is expected to remain with Tokyo organizers for now, eventually it s expected to take on added significance.

“The Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, said upon announcing the postponement.

Michael Payne, the former marketing director of the IOC, told the AP that the flame “would provide a very powerful inspiration, a bright light as the world goes through these difficult times.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a state of emergency for about a month in Tokyo and six other prefectures that were most seriously affected by the virus but has opted against declaring a lockdown.