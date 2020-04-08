Hill recalled being momentum’s beneficiary in 2009, when Miami hosted Oklahoma. He and his teammates were staring at a deficit when they kicked off the second half. But Cory Nelms smashed into Sooners returner Mossis Madu and triggered a roar from the Miami home crowd. Two plays later, the Hurricanes forced a fumble. One play more, they took a lead they didn’t relinquish for an upset.

“That’s kind of the same with this,” Hill said of the novel coronavirus. “We … control what we can with the social distancing, making sure we adhere to all the protocols, six feet apart, making sure we don’t come to work sick. [But] … the momentum’s definitely on the virus’s side.”

Hill didn’t make his observation from the sideline. I caught up with him on the front line, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where the former 256-pound fullback is a registered nurse. He had just completed a 12-hour shift in an intensive care step-down unit, a level of care to which healing ICU patients graduate. Hill was looking forward to a rare long string of days off, taking advantage of spring break with his kids, to prepare for the week of April 12.

Models predict that is when California’s major metropolitan areas could become the next New York, overrun with covid-19 patients who stretch thin available health care laborers such as Hill — their protective gear, too — and threaten their health and lives. At least four New York nurses have died in amid the outbreak. A nurse in Detroit, where the infection spiked last week, died after telling those close to her she contracted covid-19 from treating a patient who tested positive.

If there are tougher people in this country right now than the more than 3 million people employed as nurses, I don’t know them. If there are people that deserve to be lionized in this struggle more than nurses, I don’t know them. After all, they make up the infantry in the fight against this pandemic. Yet, they had to protest for adequate support from the Trump administration to help them save lives by getting the resources they need to save their own. And most of them are still women, underscoring what most people think of the profession: It’s a feminine redoubt for handmaidens. It’s not.

But more men are refusing that stigma and entering the trade. At recent glance, more that 12 percent of registered nurses are now men, up from 2.7 percent in 1970. And they now include guys such as Hill, and a former UCLA School of Nursing graduate program cohort of his, Brandon Rice. Both climbed out of that cauldron of testosterone and toxic masculinity known as college football to join nursing’s ranks and, maybe surprisingly, pronounce it the toughest thing they’ve done, and now the most frightening.

“A lot of people said that [masculinity] was a strong point; they were looking for male nurses, for what we brought to the table in terms of just strength,” said Rice, who starred as a receiver at UC-Davis, told me recently.

Rice works, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in a cardiac ICU at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. He said he first heard about the novel coronavirus in January when management told the staff the airports and ports were checking disembarking foreign travelers. But the reality of the impending health crisis didn’t ring with him after the Grand Princess cruise ship was stalled in San Francisco Bay in mid-March because of an outbreak among its passengers. Two eventually died.

“They were saying they needed to get those patients into the hospitals and some of them might come here,” Rice said. “Two weeks later, they started seeing a spike in cases. Then we really started prepping. Do we have enough PPE [personal protection equipment] to handle this?”

The protocols changed. Rice’s temperature was tested each day he reported for work. He started wearing a mask all the time.

“Our management has done a really good job of continuing to talk to us and prep us,” Rice said. “But it’s also scary when you’re at work and someone starts coughing.”

Rice explained that Kaiser San Francisco has two units for severe heart patients, including a cardiovascular unit and a coronary intensive care unit.

“If we start to get the influx that they’re predicting, a spike in [coronavirus] cases in this area in the next week or two, then were going to start taking those patients up in the cardiovascular unit as well,” Rice said.

So, Rice and his colleagues wait. Not knowing. Just hoping. To survive the sniper of a virus creeping into their midst.

I asked Rice if football prepared him for the fight before him.

“Football has taught grit, teamwork, work ethic, and also if you were to drop a ball, how to deal with something like that, something negative that happens that you had control over,” he said. “How to overcome those situations.

“And working with a team … would be the most prominent learning thing from football. Because when it really comes down to saving a patient’s life, if their heart stops and we have to resuscitate the patient, there’s a team atmosphere. And that’s all you do in football.