After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady left as a free agent this offseason and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said he started to think about leaving the Patriots “before the start of last season. … I knew our time was coming to an end.”

“It’s because it was just time. I don’t know what to say other than that,” Brady said of the reason behind his departure. “I accomplished everything I could over two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change. And no one can ever take that away from me. No one can take those experiences or those Super Bowl championships away from us.”

AD

AD

He said he harbored no resentment about his departure.

“No, absolutely not,” Brady said. “Because this is a part for me in my life to experience something very different. And there’s ways for me to grow and evolve in different ways that I haven’t had the opportunity to do that aren’t right or wrong, they’re just right for me.”

Brady broke the news to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in person.

“I went over and said: ‘Look, I just want to say how much I love you and appreciate what we’ve done together, but we’re not gonna continue together. Thank you for providing what you have for our family and for my career.’ ”

Brady then broke the news to Patriots Coach Bill Belichick in a telephone conversation because there was “no opportunity” to meet him in person at that time of night. Asked by Stern whether he felt Belichick had gotten an undue amount of credit for the Patriots’ success over the years, Brady disagreed.

AD

AD

“I think it’s a pretty s----- argument that people would say that,” he said. “Again, I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine. So the fact that you can say, ‘Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?’ I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa as well. To have him allowed me to be the best I could be, so I’m grateful for that. And I very much believe that he feels the same way about me because we’ve expressed that to each other.”

In January 2018, ESPN reported that Belichick was forced by Kraft to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, even though Belichick considered Garoppolo to be Brady’s heir at quarterback and disagreed with the move. Stern asked Brady on Wednesday what he thought about Belichick’s plan to move forward without Brady.

“I think he has a lot of loyalty,” Brady said of Belichick. “He and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody’s ever been privy to, nor should they be. So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or about how he felt about me. I know, genuinely, how he feels about me. … His responsibility as a coach is to try to get the best player for the team, not only in the short term but in the long term, as well. So what I could control was trying to be the best I could be.”

AD

AD

Brady, who turns 43 in August, has said he wants to remain an NFL quarterback into his mid 40s.

“I got into uncharted territory as an athlete because I started to break the mold of what so many other athletes had experienced. I got to a point where I was an older athlete and [Belichick] started to plan for the future, which is what his responsibility is. And I don’t fault him for that. That’s what he should be doing, that’s what a good coach should be doing.”