Then in the evenings, Fuente shifts to football-related activity, heading to his basement to meet electronically with coaches and players, first making certain they and their families are staying safe and following the guidelines set for by medical experts to help limit the spread of covid-19.

AD

AD

“Our focus has been on staying positive and doing our job,” Fuente said during a video conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Making sure we don’t get too carried away with what may happen or not happen but focus on the here and now and what we can do right now.

“We try to kind of take the mantra that this is not social distancing. This is just physical distancing. We’re still trying to maintain the social aspect of our team through technology, and there’s probably not a generation out there better equipped to handle that than our young people.”

Players took to their social media accounts to post footage of their individual workouts, some from their home gyms, other from their garages, and still others finding creative ways to stay in football shape with governors across the country ordering gyms, among the businesses deemed nonessential, to close.

AD

AD

But the NCAA soon ruled players had to cease posting such videos publicly, so Fuente has encouraged his charges to share their workouts with one another privately in order, in some cases, to provide ideas to teammates who otherwise may not have access to traditional workout equipment.

“While you can’t do anything to prepare yourself with what we’re going through,” Fuente said, “or nobody could tell that this was going to happen months ago or the effect on our world in terms of Virginia Tech football, I have been pleased with what I’ve heard and seen from our guys.”

This spring figured to have been particularly beneficial for the defense, as the players adjust to coordinator Justin Hamilton, who takes over for the retired Bud Foster, an icon in Blacksburg, Va., and one of the most beloved figures in program history.

AD

AD

Other changes in the defensive staff include Tracy Claeys as linebackers coach; Ryan Smith as cornerbacks coach; and Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlick overseeing the defensive line.

Hamilton, meantime, will continue to work with the safeties in addition to his new responsibilities, and has indicated his scheme would be slightly different from that of Foster’s famed “Lunch Pail Defense” that helped the program gain national acclaim.

“The even bigger thing was our kids being on the field being coached by these guys,” Fuente said. “Getting a better feel or a better window into their new position coach, their new coordinator and how they’re going to teach and how they to react great things, how they react to mistakes.”

AD

Then there is the lost opportunity to evaluate the quarterbacks, with Fuente saying the plan heading into spring practice was for a competition for the starting job among Hendon Hooker, Quincy Patterson, Knox Kadum and Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon.

AD

The pattern follows how Fuente and his staff have selected the starting quarterback over the past several years.

Hooker started eight games last season but began as the No. 2 behind departed Ryan Willis, who initially won the job in 2018 in a fall camp competition with Hooker and Patterson. In 2017, Josh Jackson won the starting role in the spring and went on to set several school freshman passing marks.