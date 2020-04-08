World Athletics, the sport’s international governing body, rescheduled the world championships for July 15-24. World Athletics needed to find a window between two other major track and field events, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in Munich, already set for 2022.

Slotting the world championships between those events over a six-week span creates “a bonanza for athletics fans around the world,” President Sebastian Coe said in a statement. World Athletics also believes athletes will be able to compete in all three events with careful planning.

The world championships, which typically take place every other year, is track and field’s largest stage aside from the Olympics, attracting nearly 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries.

After the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics to 2021 last month, World Athletics committed to hosting the world championships in Eugene. The only question was when, with the logical answer being moving it back to 2022.

“Oregon 22, as we must now get used to calling it, will be kick-starting a global festival of international track and field championships in the summer of 2022 that will be a fantastic experience,” said Niels de Vos, the executive director of Oregon’s organizing committee.

For track and field athletes, the postponement of the Olympics and the world championships means a crowded long-term schedule. A world championships or an Olympics is now scheduled every year between 2021 and 2025.

“Some athletes might get burned out,” 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said last month. “A lot of athletes do need that year break. Personally, I think it would be a little too much. We do need some break year to do something other than go out for championships.”

Before the dates were finalized, Coe said that kind of schedule could be an inevitability, and that he didn’t think athletes would have trouble adjusting.