Chicago will task Karnisovas with building a winning culture for the franchise, which was on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons when the 2019-20 campaign was suspended due to the novel coronavirus. Rather than wait out the season stoppage before changing course, the Bulls decided to use the unexpected break to offer Karnisovas his first opportunity to lead a front office.
ESPN.com first reported the anticipated agreement, which came together quickly after the Bulls interviewed multiple other candidates this week, including Bryan Colangelo, Danny Ferry and Wes Wilcox. Karnisovas was one of four names, along with Chad Buchanan, Adam Simon and Bobby Webster, to emerge as early names for the position last week.
For Karnisovas, the price of greater authority and a higher profile will be assuming the challenges of a franchise that has appeared directionless in recent years. The Bulls lack an all-star talent and a proven point guard, and they have tied up considerable future salary in marginal veterans. Coach Jim Boylen has assembled a 39-84 record during a rocky two-year tenure, and his 2019 contract extension was one of many questionable decisions made recently by Paxson and Forman. On the bright side, Karnisovas will inherit a core of former lottery picks that includes Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White.
In Denver, Karnisovas assisted president Tim Connelly during a multiyear rebuilding effort that saw the Nuggets improve from 30 wins in 2014-15 to 54 wins and a trip to the second round of the playoffs last season. Karnisovas’s reputation as a leading international talent evaluator was burnished by Denver’s selection of numerous foreign players in the draft, including franchise center Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Jamal Murray (Canada), Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia) and Juan Hernangomez (Spain).
Paxson, a former Bulls player who won three titles alongside Michael Jordan, will move into an advisory role after leading the front office since 2003, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Karnisovas is expected to hire a general manager to replace Forman, who had held that position since 2009.