“Since I went on Twitter last night, it seems like the most popular thing is my dog,” Ripken said Wednesday during an interview with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 the Fan, adding that he is doing all of the tweeting from the account himself. “I’m continuing to learn it, but the only way it works is if you embrace it and you do it.”

Before Tuesday, the 59-year-old Ripken had never watched the replay of his record-breaking game from Sept. 6, 1995, in its entirety.

“At first I didn’t want to mess up my own memory of it,” he said. “Once you start seeing things, you’re like, ‘Oh, that guy was on my team?’ Then you start looking up rosters.”

Ripken recalled how uncomfortable he was coming out of the dugout to acknowledge the sellout crowd, which included his father, when the game became official in the middle of the fifth inning. He said Rafael Palmeiro was the teammate who proposed he take a lap around the field, and Bobby Bonilla urged him on.

“Rafael’s logic was, ‘Look, this game’s not going to get started again unless you run around the ballpark,’” Ripken said. “I was like: ‘I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that.’ I don’t know if you could read my lips, but I might’ve said, ‘That’s a dumb idea.’ It turned out not to be so dumb.”

Ripken said “nobody could’ve written the script” of the celebration that followed during a 22-minute delay any better.

“I ran down the [first base line], and I started shaking hands, thinking, ‘Okay, this is going to be a quick lap,’” Ripken said Wednesday on ESPN 630′s “The Carol Maloney Show.” “As you start to get into it, the celebration turned from a large group of 40-some-thousand people to a very small, intimate experience where you’re looking into other people’s eyes. You’re recognizing faces. You’re recognizing some names. I don’t know when it turned, but probably out [by] the outfield, the fence, I was thinking: ‘I don’t care if this game ever starts again. This is too cool.’”

Parts of the night are a blur to Ripken 25 years later. He remembers thinking how cool it was that Angels hitting coach Rod Carew shared a message with him when his lap around the warning track reached the California dugout, but he has no idea what his fellow Hall of Famer said.

Ripken is doing a lot of reading during quarantine and told the Junkies that he is trying to get into Netflix’s popular documentary series “Tiger King,” which he mistakenly called “Tiger Cat.”

“It hasn’t gripped me like it’s gripped everybody else,” Ripken said.

As for joining Twitter, Ripken told Maloney that it always intrigued him but he “thought you had to be a little more outgoing and willing to share stuff on social media to be successful.”

By Wednesday night, No. 8, who is following exactly eight accounts, had more than 10,000 followers. He couldn’t let the day go by without posting another photo of his dog.