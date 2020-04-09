Hamilton’s daughter told police, per an affidavit (via the Associated Press), that something she said sent him into a rage on the morning of Sept. 30. She said he threw a full bottle of water at her, striking her in the chest, and grabbed a chair on which she had been resting her feet and tossed it in her direction.

AD

AD

Hamilton then picked his daughter up, according to the affidavit, and carried her to her bedroom despite the apologies she was offering at that moment. He pinned her on a bed and hit her in the back and legs, damaging her clothing and leaving scratches on her body.

She said that he then told her, “I hope you go in front of the [expletive] judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am, so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again.”

An attorney for Hamilton said in a statement (via CBS DFW) that his client “is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Hamilton has two younger daughters, both of whom were said to be in his house at the time of the incident. His ex-wife, Katie Chadwick, reportedly sought a protective order on behalf of one of their daughters in early October (per NBC DFW), after she filed for protective orders against him in 2005 and 2015.

AD

AD

A five-time all-star who last played in 2015, Hamilton’s major league career was derailed by substance-abuse issues multiple times. The North Carolina native was selected first overall in the 1999 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, but after a promising start in the minors his problems with drugs and alcohol began spiraling out of control, and he was out of baseball for most of 2003 through 2005.

Chadwick, who married Hamilton in 2004, told The Post in 2007 that when she returned from the hospital two years earlier after giving birth to their first daughter, he was out getting high.

“That was the worst of the worst,” she said at the time. “Bringing your baby home is supposed to be such a joyous time — and it wasn’t that way. Just to know he was out using drugs and missing those precious moments — it was just so hard and so sad. I was devastated.”

AD

AD

Hamilton began to focus on sobriety late in 2005, and after returning to baseball he was acquired the following year by the Cincinnati Reds. He made his first appearance in the major leagues in 2007 and played well in 90 games with the Reds, then was traded to the Rangers.

In Texas, Hamilton immediately commenced a stretch of five straight all-star appearances, with his MVP award earned for a 2010 campaign in which he led the Rangers to the first of back-to-back World Series berths while pacing the AL with a .359 batting average and a 1.044 OPS. He was lured as a free agent in 2012 to the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he quickly proved a high-priced disappointment, and after he reportedly had a relapse in February 2015 he was traded back to the Rangers.

Hamilton also admitted to relapses in 2009 and 2012.

AD

AD

After he was arrested in October, the Rangers issued a statement in which they said they “take the issue of family violence very seriously” and would offer no further comment on an ongoing legal matter.