First off, Coach, welcome to the world of instantaneous online communication. I’m sure you’ve already received a number of emails containing lists of funny SEC jokes, such as the one about how LSU fans don’t eat barbecued beans because they keep falling through the holes on the grill. A classic of the genre, for sure.

But the Internet is so much more than jokes about Ole Miss football (though that is a big part of it). Here, then, is a guide to this new online world you’re just beginning to explore.

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking platform in which users can post messages of up to 280 characters. These tweets, as the messages are known, can contain ardently held views, links to news stories you find interesting, and funny photos and videos:

On second thought, Coach, let’s not go to Twitter. This is especially the case after you lose to Auburn:

That #IronBowl was a travesty. What an epic meltdown by Saban's undisciplined team.



Enough is enough.



Stand up and make a difference. Sign the petition and fire Nick Saban! #IronBowl2019 #FireSaban https://t.co/QlIbcBBghF — Fire Nick Saban (@FireSaban) December 1, 2019

Facebook

Facebook is a social networking site in which users share family updates, join groups of people with shared interests and post often-humorous photos called memes (according to Bryce Harper, it’s pronounced “meh-may”).

Ugh, maybe we shouldn’t go to Facebook either, Coach.

Instagram

Do you have a photo or video you want to share? Instagram is the place.

Oh dear. It’s probably best to stay away, Coach.

YouTube

Videos, nothing but videos!

Sigh.

InstantFace, SnapFace, YourFace, MyFace, Yearbook

These do not actually exist, Coach. Your pal Bill Belichick likes to invent pretend social media platforms.

As you can see, Coach, the Internet is a wild and wonderful place, just like your home state of West Virginia. Sure, most of it should be avoided at all costs by someone in your position, but at least you now have email to stay in touch with all your loved ones. Also, your ATM card worth the sum Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand United States Of American Dollars ($4.500’000’00 ) has been deposited with UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS) for delivery to your home address. We are sorry for the Delay which was as a result of the CoronaVirus Pandemic. You are advised to stay safe band clean. Please Do Reconfirm the below Details;

Your name____________

Delivery Address:____

Country______________