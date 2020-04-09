Ryan said the answer was clear — “it was definitely Tom Brady,” he said — and for emphasis, he proposed the following scenario: Let’s see how Belichick would have done with someone like Geno Smith at quarterback instead of Brady.

AD

AD

"Give him Geno Smith ... and let's see how many Super Bowls he would have won."



Rex Ryan to people who say Belichick would have been just as successful without Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/3LsYOQblIj — First Take (@FirstTake) April 8, 2020

Without mentioning Ryan by name, Smith seemed to respond via Twitter.

“My momma never liked dude he been a snake.. and y’all glorify it.. should’ve got fired after yr1.. truth is we won 8 games after ESPN had us winning two and he got his job back.. somehow I’m caught up in a feud and I’m the scapegoat.. Same guy that drafted me,” he wrote in one tweet.

“I could easily go on and on about the bs I see but truthfully I’m so happy I don’t even bother.. God put me in this position where even my enemies gotta mention my name.. so I just sit back and watch the show!” he wrote in another.

Ryan was the Jets’ head coach in 2013 when New York took Smith in the second round of that year’s draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie as the Jets went 8-8 (including a win over the Patriots in which Smith produced a better passer rating than Brady). The wheels fell off the next season, however. New York won only three of Smith’s 13 starts in 2014, as the quarterback was fined for yelling profanities at fans in one instance and missed a pregame team meeting in San Diego in another (Smith said he was unaware of the three-hour time difference between East Coast and West Coast time).

AD

AD

The Jets would end up firing Ryan after the 2014 season, while Smith would linger for four more NFL seasons as a backup best known for getting his jaw broken by a teammate in a locker room fight. He and Ryan have been feuding off and on over the years.

In 2017, after the Giants benched Eli Manning and named Smith their starter for one December game, Ryan called the move a “slap in the face” to Manning, who had been New York’s starter since midway through the 2004 season.

“I love Geno Smith. Great guy. I just don’t want him playing quarterback for me,” Ryan said on ESPN.

To which Smith replied (again without naming Ryan): “I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback, and that really upset me. The guy that we saved his job in 2013. We fought our [butts] off for him both years. For him to come out and say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

Ryan waited about a week to issue his response:

Rex Ryan is a Savage. That chin's A LITTTTTLE SOFT THERE GENO". pic.twitter.com/xiuGpjtNCT — Joe Bryant (@Football_Guys) December 10, 2017