Last week, ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan gave sports fans suffering through hot-take withdrawal symptoms exactly what they were looking for when he said the Dallas Cowboys overpaid to retain wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom he also called a “turd” (Ryan would apologize for the childish name-calling).

On Wednesday, Ryan was on ESPN’s “First Take” discussing whether Tom Brady or Bill Belichick should be given the most credit for the New England Patriots’ unmatched success over the past two decades, a subject that had come up during Brady’s interview with Howard Stern earlier that day.

Ryan said the answer was clear — “it was definitely Tom Brady,” he said — and for emphasis, he proposed the following scenario: Let’s see how Belichick would have done with someone like Geno Smith at quarterback instead of Brady.

Without mentioning Ryan by name, Smith seemed to respond via Twitter.

“My momma never liked dude he been a snake.. and y’all glorify it.. should’ve got fired after yr1.. truth is we won 8 games after ESPN had us winning two and he got his job back.. somehow I’m caught up in a feud and I’m the scapegoat.. Same guy that drafted me,” he wrote in one tweet.

“I could easily go on and on about the bs I see but truthfully I’m so happy I don’t even bother.. God put me in this position where even my enemies gotta mention my name.. so I just sit back and watch the show!” he wrote in another.

Ryan was the Jets’ head coach in 2013 when New York took Smith in the second round of that year’s draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie as the Jets went 8-8 (including a win over the Patriots in which Smith produced a better passer rating than Brady). The wheels fell off the next season, however. New York won only three of Smith’s 13 starts in 2014, as the quarterback was fined for yelling profanities at fans in one instance and missed a pregame team meeting in San Diego in another (Smith said he was unaware of the three-hour time difference between East Coast and West Coast time).

The Jets would end up firing Ryan after the 2014 season, while Smith would linger for four more NFL seasons as a backup best known for getting his jaw broken by a teammate in a locker room fight. He and Ryan have been feuding off and on over the years.

In 2017, after the Giants benched Eli Manning and named Smith their starter for one December game, Ryan called the move a “slap in the face” to Manning, who had been New York’s starter since midway through the 2004 season.

“I love Geno Smith. Great guy. I just don’t want him playing quarterback for me,” Ryan said on ESPN.

To which Smith replied (again without naming Ryan): “I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback, and that really upset me. The guy that we saved his job in 2013. We fought our [butts] off for him both years. For him to come out and say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

Ryan waited about a week to issue his response:

