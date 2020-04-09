Usually, to pick players who will help define franchises and the careers of coaches and personnel executives, teams gather about 20 or 30 people in a “war room” at their facility. There are scouts and trainers and coaches and other bigwigs. But not this year. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league mandated all 32 facilities closed and disallowed team personnel from meeting in person.

So, when the first round starts at 8 p.m. on April 23, Rivera and the Redskins will begin drafting their first class of players during the highest-pressure work-from-home meeting in franchise history. The uncertainty of when real football will return doesn’t unnerve Rivera — he became a first-time head coach during the 2011 lockout — but the technology needed in the meantime does.

“I am truly the proverbial ‘trained gorilla,’” he said. “I come in and push a button and turn something and it’s right there in front of me. So, [I’m] having to learn to adapt to all of this.”

The coach is making slow progress. For a while, in his new house in Northern Virginia, Rivera was alone and without a television. He couldn’t hook anything up, so he instead used his laptop and iPad to dissect prospects’ game tape. But last week, Rivera returned to his Charlotte-area home, loaded up the family’s belongings and headed north with his wife, Stephanie, and golden retriever, Tahoe. Family together, boxes incoming, the house started to feel more like home. On Monday, color burst onto the TV.

The chaos of the move and in the world hasn’t distracted Rivera. He recently finished his prospect write-ups, and during Tuesday’s video call with local reporters, he projected the same steady demeanor he maintains on the sidelines. He was excited for Wednesday, when the coaching staff would begin a scouting review expected to last five straight days.

The process is designed to determine the team’s draft board. Kyle Smith, the new vice president of player personnel, set the team’s initial targets, but now Rivera, coaches and others will chime in to drive the team closer to a consensus. This year, the Redskins will lean heavily on their scouts, because the pandemic has prevented most in-person prospect evaluations beyond the NFL scouting combine. After the scouts’ recommendations, coaches will determine whether the player can fit their offensive or defensive systems.

It is different from Rivera’s regular method, but he enjoys it.

“I really do like the process, the way it’s been mapped out,” he said. “I just think we’re getting some pretty good insight.”

This is crucial. The Redskins always want to draft well, but it feels more important this year because, after largely prioritizing adding solid starters and reserves in free agency, they must find players who will be difference-makers for the future. Rivera wouldn’t set expectations for a resurgence — “There is no time frame. There really isn’t.” — but understood the urgency. He believes his success with the Carolina Panthers — the three straight NFC South titles, the 15-1 season in 2015, the Super Bowl appearance — was a direct result of starting fast.

“Our first two years, we showed promise,” Rivera said. “We gave fans a reason to come out and cheer for us. And then, by our third season, things turned around and really were headed in the right direction.”

The Redskins have a plan for the draft. Despite Rivera’s technological fears, the videoconferencing he is doing now for player evaluations will resemble the team’s approach over the three-day event. Rivera’s personal war room will likely look something like this: Notes out, laptop open to a Zoom videoconference, multiple TV monitors to stay abreast of the action. Rivera will be patched into the NFL’s in-house live stream that reveals picks as soon as they are submitted, rather than the public broadcast’s roughly five-minute delay. Their toughest challenge might be coordinating phone calls to undrafted free agents in the post-draft scramble.

If all this wasn’t enough, Rivera still needs to unpack. The movers dropped off the last boxes Tuesday. He and Stephanie might usually take their time setting up the house, getting out and learning the area, too, but now they have nowhere else to go and nothing else to do. Sometimes, in the monotony of these days, Rivera worries he is overthinking the little things. The detail-oriented coach is cooped up, his life and his work overlapping more than normal, and as he talks, the words about his team and his home blur together.

“We’ve got to rearrange our house,” he said Tuesday, responding to a question about the Redskins. “We’ve got to try to do it in a careful way as well to keep the process moving.”

