The workout was an hour with 55 scripted throws and another 20 in what Dilfer described as a “dynamic setting.”
Tagovailoa, who has long been considered one of the draft’s top two quarterbacks, is viewed as something of a mystery due to the fact that he has spent most of the past four months recovering from a dislocated hip suffered last Nov. 16 in a game at Mississippi State. Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities on March 9, and Dilfer has repeatedly said Tagovailoa is healthy.
“Tua’s 100 percent. He can play in a game tomorrow and be completely safe,” Dilfer said in a recent interview.
Dilfer described Thursday’s session as a “themed pro day” and built the workout to show four elements of Tagovailoa’s game: twitch, movement, power and precision.
“We want to show him in a live, raw environment,” Dilfer said.
Because many parks and fields are closed due to social distancing restrictions, Dilfer held the pro day in a private gym, preventing Tagovailoa from showcasing some of the deeper throws he likely would have made at a regular pro day. Tagovailoa’s representatives said there were fewer than 10 people present to abide by local social distancing requirements.
Reports in recent days suggest teams are increasingly wary of picking Tagovailoa because he has only recently been cleared, and travel restrictions keep them from examining him on their own. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said on the Daily Shuffle podcast that Tagovailoa had failed a physical with at least one team. Tagovailoa underwent multiple days of physical exams at February’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
