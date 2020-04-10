Lowe admitted that he was among “the idiots” who left Beal off his all-star ballot. In the 10 games after rosters were announced, Beal averaged 36 points and posted new career highs in consecutive games, with 53 points against the Bulls and 55 points the next night against the Bucks. Beal was averaging 30.5 points when the NBA suspended its season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic last month.

“I’m not mad at you for your votes, because for me, I will never take that moment from the other 24 guys,” Beal, who missed the All-Star Game for the first time since the 2016-17 season, told Lowe. “Because that was me two years ago, and a year ago. I can’t sit here and take that moment away from Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell, and guys who got their first [All-Star Game nods]. I can’t sit here and do that, but for sure I feel like I deserved it. I feel like my numbers and the way I was playing and the impact that I had on my team showed that I should’ve been an all-star. I think the fact that the players voted me to actually start in the game itself was a sign that I should’ve been [an all-star]. But I didn’t let it break me. I just continued to work.”

Despite Beal’s career year, the Wizards were 5.5 games back of the Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot with 18 games remaining when the NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11. With no indication when the season might resume, and with Washington facing long odds of qualifying for the playoffs, Lowe asked Beal if he thinks it’s worth it to return this year after a long layoff.

“I think that plays a factor for everybody in the league,” Beal said. “I don’t think anybody can just come back and go from 0 to 100 and pick up right where we left off. There’s going to be some bad basketball if that’s the case. For us, sitting in the [playoff] position we’re in, yeah it’s tough. I’m always optimistic. I’m always going to feel like we can do it, but eventually reality will settle. I think when that time happens, I think we’ll look at it and the organization will probably figure out what’s best moving forward, whether they want the young guys to get the minutes to improve and get experience or not. But for me, I always want to compete.”

Beal, who has a gym at his house and has continued to put up shots and lift weights, lauded Coach Scott Brooks and the Wizards’ young players, and suggested better days are ahead for the franchise with point guard John Wall due to return from injury next season.

“We were top five in offense,” Beal said. “Our problem was we just can’t guard a grandma. It was real ugly. Our biggest thing was just, how do we get better on that end? I think throughout the year, we’ve done that, we’ve shown glimpses of it, but I think it was just an experience thing at the end of the day."

Beal was especially complimentary of rookie Rui Hachimura. When ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups compared the former Gonzaga star to a “young Kawhi Leonard” on draft night, a lot of people laughed. Beal admitted that he laughed, too.

“I’m like, ‘Kawhi is a damn superstar, and Rui played the four,’ ” Beal said of his reaction at the time. “When we got him, when I seen him in the summer, he was dribbling, he was putting the ball on the floor, bringing the ball up the floor. I could see where they were making the comparisons to Kawhi. He’s not Kawhi, but he plays like him. He has a high ceiling. He’s not really a four. We can really make him into a three. We can make him into a playmaker. He can post smaller guys. He can guard bigger guys. He’s very versatile in a lot of ways. I love him. He’s a workhorse. I don’t know who he’s really comparable to, because his ceiling’s that high.”

As for his own game, Beal figures he still has room to get better.

“I still feel like I’m maybe a year or two removed from my prime,” he said.