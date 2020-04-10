This doesn’t make Bill O’Brien look a whole lot better, does it?

No, it doesn’t. After all, the Cooks trade can only be properly judged in the context of O’Brien’s other moves this offseason, the most notable of which was the deal that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

The move earned O’Brien, the general manager and head coach of the Texans, plenty of scorn for the seemingly meager haul he received for one of the league’s best wide receivers. That included veteran running back David Johnson, who did not come close to living up to his huge contract last season, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder. A 2020 fourth-round pick also went to the Cardinals.

If we combine Thursday’s reported trade, we get a total return for Hopkins that more or less consists of: Cooks, an upward move of 17 spots in the second round this year, a 2022 fourth-round pick and Johnson. That might not be so bad if Johnson was still in his prime, but the 28-year-old is likely very much past it, and Arizona was happy to unload his salary.

It’s no great slight to Cooks, 26, to say he is not Hopkins — few wide receivers are — especially considering that he has been an effective player in his own right, going over 1,000 yards in every season from 2015 to 2018. However, he slumped to just 583 yards on 42 catches in 14 games last year for the Rams, and he also suffered his fourth and fifth known concussions, an ominous development for any player, let alone one of his relatively slight build.

But Cooks does help Houston, doesn’t he?

Sure, but what Cooks does well is take the top off defenses, and Houston already has an accomplished deep threat in Will Fuller. Fuller is injured much of the time, but Cooks has his own concerns in that regard.

If the pair time their seemingly inevitable injuries just right, the Texans could have at least one burner on the field at all times to threaten secondaries, which would be nice. Houston also brought in veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb on a three-year, $27 million contract to run underneath routes and provide quarterback Deshaun Watson a reliable target.

Or, you know, O’Brien could have just kept Hopkins around to fill all those roles at a high level. Oh, and this year’s draft is widely regarded as exceptionally deep at wide receiver, so the GM/coach could also have just kept that second-round pick and used it on a younger, cheaper version of Cooks.

DeAndre Hopkins wanted a raise. Bill O’Brien said no. And decided to trade an underpaid legit No. 1 WR for two of the worst contracts in football — David Johnson and Brandin Cooks — who are severely overpaid and major injury risks. #Texans — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) April 9, 2020

Just how bad was the Rams’ 2018 offseason?

Not great, at any rate. That was when they gave Cooks his huge contract extension, and also when they inked running back Todd Gurley to a four-year, $60 million extension.

After Gurley’s production fell off over the past season and a half — which is the kind of thing that tends to happen to running backs — the Rams cut him last month. That saved them a reported $5.5 million against the salary cap this year but cost them $20.15 million (per Spotrac) in “dead money” charges. Add in the $21.8 million in dead money for trading Cooks, and that’s around $42 million in cap charges for two players Los Angeles decided it would rather not have.

In a word, oof. But that’s not all.

The 2018 offseason also saw the Rams: give up a first-round pick to the New England Patriots for Cooks; trade for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib; sign cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to a three-year, $15.7 million deal; place a one-year, $11.3 million franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner; sign center John Sullivan to a two-year, $12.5 million contract; and sign defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $14 million contract.

Apart from being acquired by Los Angeles that year, what do those players have in common? None are with the team now.

Should the Rams just stop trading for a while?

Perhaps they should, to judge from the past few years. As mentioned above, the trade for Cooks cost the team a first-round pick, while the deals for Peters (which also netted a sixth-rounder) and Talib cost second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks for players who did not last long in Los Angeles. While the Rams managed to get a fifth-rounder back for Peters in a trade last year with the Baltimore Ravens, they also had to package one with Talib just to get the Miami Dolphins to take him off their hands, so that was a wash.

Going back to 2016, the Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick that year, which they used to draft Jared Goff. Los Angeles sent away two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two third-round picks, getting back a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder for a quarterback on whom the jury is decidedly out.

Goff has played very well at times, but his awful performance in Super Bowl LIII presaged a shaky 2019 season. That, in turn, made the four-year, $134 million extension he signed last year, which doesn’t even begin until 2021, look like a potential disaster for the team, a mammoth financial commitment that already played somewhat of a role in the decisions to part ways with Gurley and Cooks.

Other major Rams trades since then included: a second-rounder to the Buffalo Bills in 2017 for wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who spent just one season in Los Angeles; future third- and fifth-round picks in 2018 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive end Dante Fowler, who left last month in free agency; and two firsts and a future fourth to the Jaguars last year for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will require a massive contract extension to still be with Los Angeles past 2020.

Why does Cooks keep getting traded away?

Cooks, a first-round pick by New Orleans in 2014, has generally played well over his six-year career. However, the Saints dealt him to the Patriots in 2017 for a first-round pick, only for New England to flip him the very next year for another first-rounder.

Now Los Angeles has also quickly given up on the Oregon State product, which seems an odd sequence for a player not publicly known to cause locker-room issues.

If Cooks isn’t happy about his peripatetic career thus far, at least he can console himself with the fact that he has been consistently valued highly by his new employers, in terms of the quality of draft picks used to acquire him. In addition, he’s managed to catch passes from the likes of Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Goff, and now he gets to play with a major young talent in Watson.

With any luck, Cooks will get to finally stay for a while with an NFL team, but then again, he’s playing for O’Brien, so anything is possible.