Brees is expected to begin his NBC Sports tenure as a Notre Dame football game analyst and as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America,” according to the New York Post. The paper also reported that Mike Tirico is slated to replace Collinsworth’s “SNF” play-by-play partner, Al Michaels, full-time following the 2022 Super Bowl. This would seem to point to a Tirico-Brees pairing for NBC Sports within the next few years.
“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The New York Post.
When contacted Friday evening by The Washington Post, Hughes referred to his statement to The New York Post.
Brees also would not confirm the report, telling ESPN in a text message: “Right now I’m focused on training for this season, enjoying time with my wife & kids, and re-learning fifth grade math!”
His decision to join NBC over ESPN is another blow to the Connecticut-based network, which has unsuccessfully attempted to hire Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in an effort to revitalize its “Monday Night Football” booth.
Brees sent ESPN a financial offer that could have placed him on “Monday Night Football,” which the network rejected, according to the New York Post.
ESPN also reportedly attempted to acquire the well-respected Michaels from NBC but was rebuffed in its efforts. That was part of ESPN’s reported dream scenario of pairing Michaels with Manning for its “MNF” broadcasts.
Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, also turned down ESPN because he is reportedly still not ready to commit to working the weekly fall broadcast schedule.
Three days before his contract expired, Romo opted to stay with CBS Sports for a long-term deal reported to exceed $17 million annually.
