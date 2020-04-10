San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader are among the participants in the league, which begins Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern time with a showdown between Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett and Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell. Garrett defeated Snell, while donning a full uniform, in the championship game of a four-player tournament last month.

The 29-game regular season will feature a round-robin format, with each player playing every team once. Games will last only three innings, allowing players to play multiple games each day. ESPN reports that the designated hitter will be turned off for all games and umpire accuracy will be set to perfect. The top eight teams will advance to the postseason, which will begin on April 30. The Division and Championship Series will follow a best-of-three format, while the World Series will be best-of-five.

Who’s your pick to win it all? 🤔 https://t.co/vIG1RHrqBk pic.twitter.com/gAJUoGh2y8 — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2020

The World Series champion will receive $25,000 to donate to the Boys & Girls Club in his community. That’s in addition to the $5,000 donation that MLB, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will make to 30 Boys & Girls Club affiliates across the country on behalf of every player.

Games will be streamed on MLB’s, MLB Network’s, and MLB The Show’s various social media accounts, including Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, with Robert Flores and Heidi Watney providing commentary for select games. All of the Nationals’ games will be streamed on the Nationals’ social media accounts and on MLB.com. The full list of participating players, stats, standings and a schedule of upcoming games are available here. The date of Soto’s first game has yet to be announced.

Trea Turner might be the Nationals’ biggest gamer, and he has experience playing MLB The Show, but it should be entertaining to watch Soto on the sticks. After all, the “Soto Shuffle,” Soto’s routine in the batter’s box after taking a close pitch for a ball, is featured in the game, as is the Nationals’ dugout dance party.

Without live competition, several leagues have turned to esports to help fill the void. NASCAR launched an iRacing series in March and the NBA is in the midst of a 16-team, players-only NBA 2K20 tournament. Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura defeated Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the first round before losing to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Rui had a waterboy the first round now he got a coach too? 🤣 He ain't playin around pic.twitter.com/sY9nDGACSM — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 9, 2020