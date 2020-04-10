

Every baseball team has made a memorable deal at one time or another. So many, in fact, it can be difficult to decide which is the best deal of all time. Players such as Curt Flood, Tom Seaver, Steve Carlton, Frank Robinson and Ken Griffey, Jr. were all traded during their careers with varying degrees of success for their new clubs, but to find the best trades ever we have to do a little more digging into the outcomes.

To add some objectivity and narrow the scope, we used each player’s wins above replacement (via Baseball Reference) with the acquiring team after the transaction to find those who helped their team the most post-trade. In instances where the top finalists were too close to call, we went with the overall wins above replacement for the entire trade to break any ties. And to adjust for the way baseball has evolved over the years, we are segmenting the modern era of baseball into seven distinct time frames, starting with the Dead Ball era (1901 to 1919) and ending with The Post-Steroid era (2006 to the present).

With that said, what follows is a look at the best trades in the history of baseball. Disagree with any of the choices? Leave your feedback in the comments.

Dead Ball era (1901-1919)

The New York Giants acquire Christy Mathewson from the Cincinnati Reds for Amos Rusie on Dec. 15, 1900

100.1 wins above replacement with the Giants after the transaction

Babe Ruth was famously sold (not traded) to the New York Yankees in 1919, making him ineligible for inclusion on this list, opening the door for Mathewson’s big move to the Giants.

Mathewson won 20 games in his first full season in the big leagues and won at least 30 games per year from 1903 to 1905. His career-high of 37 wins in 1908 is the third most by a pitcher in the modern era. He was a stalwart that year, tossing a league-high 34 complete games (out of 44 starts) with 11 shutouts over 390 2/3 innings pitched. He also led the National League in ERA and strikeouts five times over his career (two of those in the same season). In the postseason, Mathewson pitched three shutouts in three starts in the 1905 World Series.

From 1900 to 1916, only Walter Johnson and Mordecai Brown had a lower ERA compared to the league average, among pitchers with at least 3,000 innings (Mathewson finished his career with 4,747 innings pitched) and only Johnson and Cy Young showed better control in terms of strikeout and walk rates relative to the league.

Live Ball era (1920-1941)

The Boston Red Sox acquire Ted Williams from San Diego (PCL) for Dom Dallessandro, Al Niemiec, a player to be named later (Spence Harris) and cash on Dec. 7, 1937

121.9 wins above replacement with the Red Sox

There is some confusion over whether Williams was signed as a free agent or traded to the Red Sox, but he was indeed acquired by Boston for $35,000 and three players according to Baseball Reference and the obituaries written at the time of his death, including the one by The Post’s Richard Pearson in the summer of 2002.

“After graduating from high school in 1937, he signed with the San Diego Padres of the Pacific Coast League," Pearson wrote. "By spring of 1938, he was in Florida, the property of the Boston Red Sox.”

Williams is arguably the best hitter of all time. He won six batting titles, plus led the American League in on-base percentage seven straight years and a dozen times overall. In addition, his .482 career on-base percentage is an all-time career record. He’s also the last batter to hit .400 or better while also qualifying for the batting title.

And don’t think of him as only a singles hitter. Williams hit 521 home runs (20th all time despite missing three years for military service) and his .634 career slugging percentage is second to only Babe Ruth. In fact, Williams created runs at a rate that was 88 percent higher than average after accounting for era, league and park effects. Only Ruth was a more prolific run producer (97 percent higher than average) in baseball history.

Integration era (1942-1960)

The Chicago White Sox acquire Nellie Fox from the Philadelphia Athletics for Joe Tipton on Oct. 19, 1949

47.5 wins above replacement with the White Sox

Fox played 130 games for the White Sox in 1950 but he had his breakthrough season in 1951, batting .313 with a .798 OPS, a mark 17 percent higher than the league average that year. He’d be selected to the all-star team as its second baseman that year and every year after until 1962. Fox also led the league in hits four times during the 1950s (1952, 1954, 1957 and 1958) and scored 100 or more runs in four straight seasons from 1954 to 1957. In the eight-year span from 1952 through 1959, Fox finished in the top 10 of the AL MVP voting six times. He won the award in 1959. Fox was also one of the toughest outs in the batter’s box, striking out only 192 times in 9,493 plate appearances with Chicago.

His 4,901 putouts are the most by a second baseman from 1952 to 1963 (Johnny Temple is second with 3,172) as is his participation in 1,287 double plays over that span (Bill Mazeroski is second with 910). No wonder Fox was the inaugural American League Gold Glove award recipient at second base. He would go on to win two more Gold Gloves in 1959 and 1960. In sum, it is estimated Fox saved 106 runs via his fielding during his time with the White Sox, the most of any fielder during this stretch.

Expansion era (1961-1976)

The Cincinnati Reds acquire Joe Morgan (plus Ed Armbrister, Jack Billingham, Cesar Geronimo and Denis Menke) from the Houston Astros for Tommy Helms, Lee May and Jimmy Stewart on Nov. 29, 1971

57.9 wins above replacement with the Reds

A key player in Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine, Morgan won back-to-back NL MVP awards in 1975 and 1976, the same years the Reds’ won back-to-back World Series title. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Morgan hit .324 with 44 home runs, 205 RBI and 127 steals in those two years during the regular season, producing a combined 20.5 total wins above replacement. He produced runs at a rate that was 80 percent higher than the league average over that span, nearly 30 percentage points higher than Rod Carew, who was second.

And he was clutch, too. Morgan’s two-out single to center field in the bottom of the ninth in Game 7 of the 1975 World Series was, statistically, the biggest hit of the year, securing the Reds their first championship in 35 years.

Free Agency era (1977-1993)

The Atlanta Braves acquire John Smoltz from the Detroit Tigers for Doyle Alexander on Aug. 12, 1987

66.9 wins above replacement with the Braves

If you didn’t think this trade would produce a future Hall of Fame pitcher no one would blame you. At the time of the trade, Smoltz was pitching for the Tigers’ Double-A club in the Eastern League and only sported a 4-10 record with a 5.68 ERA. After a stint in Triple-A the following season, Smoltz was called up to the majors with less-than-stellar results: 2-7 with a 5.48 ERA, striking out less than 13 percent of batters faced (league average was 15 percent). Then he started to emerge as a star pitcher.

Over the next five full seasons, from 1989 to 1993, Smoltz averaged 15 wins, 234 innings, 183 strikeouts (19 percent of batters faced) and a 3.42 ERA per 162 games. In 1995 he and the Braves would become World Series champions. In 1996 he would lead the majors in wins (24) and strikeouts (276) and earn the NL Cy Young Award.

After missing the 2000 season due to injuries, Smoltz was moved to the bullpen as the team’s closer. He would earn 154 saves for the club, including a major league-leading 55 in 2002.

These are arbitrary cut off points, but Smoltz is the only pitcher to compile at least 200 wins and 150 saves with 3,000 or more strikeouts for a single club in baseball history.

Steroid era (1994-2005)

The Boston Red Sox acquire Pedro Martinez from the Montreal Expos for Carl Pavano and Tony Armas on Nov. 18, 1997

53.8 wins above replacement with the Red Sox

Martinez’s seven-year run with the Red Sox produced two Cy Young awards, a second-place finish for the American League MVP award and a World Series ring, the franchise’s first since 1918. He led the league in ERA four times, with his best performance coming in 2000, a year in which 47 players hit at least 30 home runs and 53 qualified players batted at least .300. His 1.74 ERA that year was 65 percent lower than the league average, the biggest differential ever for a pitcher qualifying for the ERA title. For context, the next lowest ERA in the American League that year was by Roger Clemens at 3.70. In fact, Martinez owns the four best adjusted ERA performances in history.

Rank in MLB history Best ERA relative to the league average ERA League ERA Difference 1st Pedro Martinez in 2000 for the Red Sox 1.74 4.77 64 percent better 2nd Pedro Martinez in 1999 for the Red Sox 2.07 4.71 58 percent better 3rd Pedro Martinez in 2003 for the Red Sox 2.22 4.73 52 percent better 4th Pedro Martinez in 2002 for the Red Sox 2.26 4.62 50 percent better 5th Greg Maddux in 1998 for the Braves 2.22 4.79 47 percent better

Other notable performances by Martinez for the Red Sox include:

An immaculate inning against Mark McLemore, Ichiro Suzuki and Ruben Sierra of the Seattle Mariners in 2002.

A dozen strikeouts in seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 1999 American League Championship Series.

Four consecutive strikeouts in the 1999 All-Star Game against Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. He’d add a fifth strikeout against Jeff Bagwell.

An injured Martinez enters Game 5 of the 1999 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians as a reliever, striking out eight in six innings for the win.

Post-Steroid era (2006-present)

The Detroit Tigers acquire Miguel Cabrera (and Dontrelle Willis) from the Florida Marlins for Dallas Trahern, Burke Badenhop, Frankie De La Cruz, Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller and Mike Rabelo on Dec. 4, 2007

51.3 wins above replacement with the Tigers after the transaction and he is under contract until 2024

Since donning a Tigers uniform in 2008 Cabrera has been a two-time AL MVP and a four-time AL batting champion. The 2012 batting title was also part of his Triple Crown-winning campaign in which he batted .330 with 44 home runs and 139 RBI, the first (and only) Triple Crown season since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

From 2008 to 2019 Cabrera just mashed the ball, batting .315 with 33 home runs, 113 RBI and a .937 OPS (50 percent higher than the league average for that span) per 162 games. He also produced 51 wins above replacement over those 12 years, second only to Mike Trout among American League batters.

And he’s not done yet. Cabrera is signed though the 2023 season and has some notable milestones in his sights. For example, The 37-year-old is 23 home runs away from joining 27 other players in the 500 home run club. He is 185 hits away from No. 3,000 (78 percent chance he makes it, per Baseball Gauge). Just six other players — Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols — have least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.