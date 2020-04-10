“The evolving coronavirus pandemic that has led to the postponement of the WNBA season has understandably also caused the postponement of the parade for our historic championship,” the organization said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the WNBA, Mayor Bowser and public health officials as we look forward to a time when our team can safely play again. We continue to be inspired by the support of our tremendous community of fans, and we look forward to celebrating together in the District of Champions.”
The WNBA has already postponed the start of its training camp and regular season, originally slated for April 26 and May 15. The league will hold its draft on April 17 virtually without media, guests or fans.
The parade route was still being finalized between the team and the mayor’s office when the coronavirus put the discussion on hold. The full route has yet to be determined.
