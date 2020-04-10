George Washington, which plays in the Atlantic-10 Conference, will likely offer Lindo much more playing time than he received at Maryland. After averaging 12.3 minutes as a freshman, Lindo’s playing time dipped his sophomore year. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 7.0 minutes and 1.7 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign, which ended with Maryland earning a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
Lindo found a consistent role through much of his freshman year. From Dec. 8 until the end of the regular season, Lindo nearly always played at least 10 minutes, and he played more than 20 minutes in five games during that stretch. But once the postseason arrived, Coach Mark Turgeon relied heavily on his top players.
Heading into his sophomore season, Lindo seemed positioned to earn a starting job or at least a significant role in a depleted frontcourt after Bruno Fernando left for the NBA. But even after twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell transferred, Lindo played sparingly. Donta Scott, a 6-7 freshman, became the regular starter alongside sophomore Jalen Smith.
Lindo’s departure, along with Smith’s recent decision to declare for the NBA draft and forgo his remaining eligibility, leaves Maryland thin up front. Scott is the only key returner. He is joined by rising senior Joshua Tomaic and rising sophomore center Chol Marial, who both played little in 2019-20. Maryland recently secured a commitment from forward Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College. But the Terps missed out on Yale’s Jordan Bruner, one of the nation’s top available transfers, who chose Alabama over Maryland and Baylor.
