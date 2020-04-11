The Oilers confirmed Cave’s death Saturday with a statement from his family.

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

“I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

His wife, Emily, posted to social media on Saturday, writing, “my heart is shattered.”

“You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me," she wrote. "I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary.”

Janet and I are so sad to hear of Colby’s passing. He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family. 🙏 — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 11, 2020

Cave’s condition was unrelated to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he had to be separated from his family because of physical distancing restrictions.

Emily Cave had earlier in the week posted an emotional plea for her husband to “please wake up.”

“Please wake up," she wrote on social media. “It’s all I can keep asking, ‘He’s going to wake up, right?’ We need a miracle.”

“Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night,” Emily Cave wrote Wednesday. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cave was in his second season with the Oilers after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins in January 2019. In 67 NHL games, he recorded nine points on four goals and five assists.

He made his NHL debut with Boston on Dec. 21, 2017, and played three games with Boston that season.

In a statement on Saturday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Cave’s life and career “inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.”

“An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches," he said in the statement. "More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.”

Oilers General Manager Ken Holland described Cave as “a true battler” during a career that has had its ups and downs. Oilers teammates, such as Connor McDavid, also expressed their thoughts and prayers for Cave on Friday.

“What do you say? What are the words for this? It’s unbelievable,” Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, told Sportsnet on Tuesday. “There is bleeding on the brain. He is in a medically induced coma, and he was headed for the critical care unit. The most confusing part for everyone is that you’re talking about a young, healthy athlete. This isn’t supposed to happen to people to like Colby.”