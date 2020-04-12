“Prime was hating on me. He told me don’t wear it,” Gurley said in an interview with 92.9 the Game in Atlanta.
Gurley, who last month agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, didn’t say why he wanted No. 21, but he wore No. 3 at the University of Georgia and, of course, two plus one equals three. NFL rules prevent running backs from choosing numbers lower than 20 and higher than 49.
Why, Gurley was asked, would the Hall of Famer care?
“Because he’s Prime,” he replied. “If I was Prime, I wouldn’t want nobody wearing my number, either.”
We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/qyGQHLeUL0— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 10, 2020
It turns out that Sanders, a star cornerback and return specialist who wore No. 21 during the first part of his 14-year NFL career with the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys and Redskins (and then No. 37 in his two final seasons, with the Ravens, after coming out of retirement), doesn’t really care.
“Thank u for your love but it ain’t that deep to me,” Sanders tweeted to a user Sunday. “I was joking with [Gurley] I love that youngsta and proud that he will represent it right. I love these kids that play today and wish them all well.”
The Falcons don’t retire numbers, which is why No. 21 was available — even though Sanders was a six-time all-pro and eight-time Pro Bowl pick. And it was only free for Gurley because Desmond Trufant, who sported it for seven years, recently was released before signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions.
