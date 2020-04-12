But in the end, the choice is obvious: Deal it.

Now, I’ll put one caveat here, because it’s important: If new coach and de facto chief football officer Ron Rivera isn’t sold on quasi-incumbent quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and Washington’s evaluation of the health and ability of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is that he’s a franchise-changer, then take Tua. That’s obvious.

But it seems — seems — as if Washington is content to let Haskins contend with newcomer Kyle Allen to see who calls signals when and if the 2020 NFL season begins. For the sake of this argument, let’s go with that scenario.

The consensus best athlete, and maybe best player, in the draft is, of course, Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. There are individual quibbles with this, but with a broad brush, Young would be the obvious non-Tua choice at No. 2. Washington’s evaluation, then, must be this: Will Young help you win more games in the next five years — the length of Rivera’s contract — than, say, two or (more likely) three highly skilled players taken lower in the draft?

There’s some math involved here, and we’ll get to it. But first, the clues Rivera has provided.

Last week, Rivera held a video news conference with reporters. He didn’t exactly telegraph what Washington planned to do with the second pick — and we’re all assuming Cincinnati selects LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1. But Rivera laid out some interesting philosophy.

“If you’re going to make a trade and you’re going to go back, that guy that you’re going to take at that spot has to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that’s a high-impact guy,” Rivera said. “In other words, if you’re going to pass up Player A, and you go back and you take Player D, Player D has to be equal to Player A. … Because if Player A is going to play for you for 10 years, and Player D might not, did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks?”

Um, well … what about Players E and F?

I get what Rivera’s saying: If you give up a generational talent in Young and don’t get a generational talent in return, then the optics are lousy. But this isn’t the NBA. Other than a franchise quarterback, a single player can’t transform an NFL team’s long-term fortunes. It takes too many pieces to win more games. Washington is coming off a 3-13 season for a reason: It has lots of holes.

It goes without saying that, in trading back for multiple picks, Washington would have to make successful choices with the selections it receives in return. But let’s just assume Rivera and Kyle Smith, the team’s new vice president of player personnel, have faith not only in their own ability as evaluators but in that of their scouts — even at a time when teams can’t hold in-person meetings or attend workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If that’s the case, then Rivera’s public assessment of what he would need in return doesn’t really add up, does it? Saying Player A would have to equal Player D almost willfully ignores the value of the other picks Washington would receive and doesn’t at all consider the idea that the combined value of two or (more likely) three picks might well outweigh this fictional Player A.

Take the Miami Dolphins, a logical trading partner for Washington given their lack of a franchise quarterback and their absurd amount of draft capital with four of the top 40 picks. If the Dolphins indeed decide Tagovailoa is their quarterback for the next decade, then it’s worth parting with, say, picks 5, 18 and 39 (a second-rounder), and they would still have a first-round pick at 26 to address another need.

Think of that haul for Washington. It would end up with a high-end talent at No. 5, and it could tailor that choice to fit its long list of pressing needs. Maybe Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah doesn’t fall all the way to fifth. Maybe Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is snapped up. Seems likely that the New York Giants, with the fourth pick, would snag Young if he’s still there, and it could seem particularly painful to have to try to block Young twice a year from now till infinity.

But it becomes a numbers game. If Burrow and Tagovailoa go 1-2, then one of Young, Okudah and Thomas as well as a slew of talented wide receivers — Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb — are guaranteed to be available at No. 5.

And that doesn’t even consider what impact players might be available to Washington at 18 and 39.

Think this is folly? Don’t take my word for it. The good folks at Pro Football Focus have put this theory under the analytics microscope. Understand, first, that PFF is particularly good at predicting the success rate of pass rushers as they transfer from the college game to the pros, and that it rates Young’s pass-rushing performance for the Buckeyes higher than any player in recent memory. He’s a stud prospect who will make an impact on his new team for years to come.

But will he provide more wins than, say, three players selected after him? PFF got out its analytics grinder and ran 100,000 simulations of Washington trading with Miami for just the fifth and 18th picks. In a Washington-remains-at-No. 2 vs. Washington-gets-Nos. 5-and-18 matchup, the latter scenario offers more “wins above replacement” nearly 65 percent of the time. PFF ran the simulation again, even projecting Young to be as good as Khalil Mack, the Chicago Bears’ game disrupter. Still, picks 5 and 18 generate more wins more of the time than sticking with No. 2.

That’s amazing. And it doesn’t even account for an additional pick the Dolphins could offer.

The run-up to the draft can be fun, in part because everyone gets to be a general manager for a minute. Calling for a trade is easy, be it from this chair or on a sports-talk radio hotline. And of course, it’s impossible to know what would be offered in return. Miami as a trade partner seems logical, but it’s not the only team that might want the second pick, and we don’t know the Dolphins’ honest opinion of Tagovailoa. The specifics of a potential haul are unknowable right now.

But as I’ve transitioned from Camp Young, it seems not only possible, but probable, that there’s a trade out there that results in multiple players who would address some of Washington’s multiple needs. Any decision to hold onto the second pick can’t be based on a fear of what Young might become for another team. It has to be based on an analysis that shows he’s so good, he’ll provide more value than multiple high-in-the-draft selections. That seems hard to envision.

This is a fascinating choice, Washington. Whatever the path, don’t do it by gut. Do it by math. What’s the road to more wins? It says here: more players.

