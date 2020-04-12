The league opted to move forward with the draft as a TV-only showcase, canceling the live event in Las Vegas. ESPN and NFL Network are expected to combine on a telecast originating from ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn.
Goodell and the NFL decided, as first reported Sunday by Peter King for NBC, to have Goodell participate from his home in New York’s Westchester County, rather than make the trip to Bristol.
The league also has announced plans to have 58 draft-eligible players participate in the broadcast from their homes. The list includes LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive top choice by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, the DeMatha High product who could go to the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 pick.