“We did it!” Woods told LaCava later. Not “I did it.” It was a reminder of how LaCava had stuck with Woods during a lengthy layoff from surgeries.

AD

“I told him, ‘Hey, if you want, I can go out and get you a bag, get one of these young, upcoming guys, and you can go out and caddie for them,'" Woods told Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma on a 2017 podcast (via the Golf Channel). "'Hopefully you enjoy it and love it, but when I come back, I hope that I can call you up and maybe pry you away from that bag for a little bit.’

AD

“And he said, ‘No, no, I’m committed to you. I’m committed to your return and you playing golf again.’ And I said, ‘Well, I understand that, but I don’t know when that is, or if that’s even going to happen, so let me help you get you another bag.’ But he keeps saying no.”

He continued to pay LaCava and admitted that he knew the time off was tough on LaCava. “I know how much he misses being out there; I miss being out there, too,” Woods told Auriemma. “I miss being in the mix with him. We’re a hell of a pair out there.”

AD

Woods hired LaCava after firing Steve Williams, with whom he won 13 majors, in 2011. LaCava was Fred Couples’ longtime caddie and was on the bag when Couples won a Masters green jacket in 1992. As Couples’s career was winding down, he advised him to look for another golfer and LaCava landed with Dustin Johnson. But then Woods called. As LaCava colorfully put it, “He said, ‘Are you interested?’ And I’m like, [expletive] yeah, I’m interested.”

AD

There was a lot of waiting, but LaCava believed Woods could and would win again.

Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style. pic.twitter.com/YJZpchIBRc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2020

“I know what he’s capable of,'' LaCava told ESPN in 2016. “I saw it these years I worked for him. We all know he has the ability. He certainly hasn’t lost any of his work ethic. Does the back issue worry people? I lived it with Fred. When you have a back issue it’s tough, in all sports, specifically golf.

AD

“I still have faith he’s going to continue to do well and win. My thought is he will overcome the injury or whatever you want to call it. He might not be able to play as often as he would like. Once he’s healed from this, he’ll come back and play again and play well. My outlook is basically the same as when I started with him. He’s Tiger Woods.”

Winning his 15th major took time, not that it mattered to LaCava. “He’s one of the most loyal human beings you’ll ever meet,” Woods said in a CBS interview after last year’s Masters win. “If anyone deserves a major championship, it’s Joey. We’ve been through the fires together. Unfortunately we haven’t gotten one as a team, but now he’s been a part of two coats.”

AD

After the win, LaCava scrolled through hundreds of text messages and found one from the guy he shadows on a golf course.

AD

“'We did it. Appreciate you hanging in there with me,'” LaCava said of Woods’s message in an interview with the Caddie Network. “I love you like a brother.”'

More from The Post: