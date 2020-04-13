Tarvaris Jackson, who started 34 games at quarterback over his 10-season NFL career, died Sunday night in a car crash in Alabama, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was 36.

Selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Alabama State, Jackson played five seasons in Minnesota and — splitting time with Gus Frerotte — helped the team to the NFC North title in 2008. But Jackson was relegated to a full-time backup role with the Vikings in 2009 when Brett Favre came out of retirement to join the team, and he would start only one game over his final two seasons in Minnesota.

Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 offseason but was traded to Buffalo one year later (he never took an in-game snap for the Bills). He then returned to Seattle as Russell Wilson’s backup and saw some mop-up duty in the Seahawks’ blowout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Since playing in his last NFL game in 2015, Jackson was a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018 and last year was named quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Before officially announcing his NFL retirement in 2016, Jackson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police in Florida said he pulled a gun on his wife (the charges eventually were dropped).

“I am definitely comfortable with the NFL career I had, but, of course, there are things you wish you could have back to do again that you would do differently,” Jackson told the Tennessean last year. “A lot of the things I wish that I could have back, I try to teach these guys so that they won’t go through the same thing.”

