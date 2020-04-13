Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 offseason but was traded to Buffalo one year later (he never took an in-game snap for the Bills). He then returned to Seattle as Russell Wilson’s backup and saw some mop-up duty in the Seahawks’ blowout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Since playing in his last NFL game in 2015, Jackson was a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018 and last year was named quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Before officially announcing his NFL retirement in 2016, Jackson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police in Florida said he pulled a gun on his wife (the charges eventually were dropped).
“I am definitely comfortable with the NFL career I had, but, of course, there are things you wish you could have back to do again that you would do differently,” Jackson told the Tennessean last year. “A lot of the things I wish that I could have back, I try to teach these guys so that they won’t go through the same thing.”
