“We’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean I can’t bring baseball to you,” Krasinski said. Then he introduced Big Papi, who announced that the team would donate four tickets for life to, as Krasinski put it, to be shared by “you and everybody at Beth Israel.”

Ortiz thanked the workers “from the very bottom of my heart” and they were taken to Fenway Park on one of the city’s famous duck boats, “the most sanitized duck boat in America,” as Krasinski put it. They walked onto the field and threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

“I thought I was a big deal,” Krasinski joked, “but I’ve been waiting on the wait list [for tickets] for 16 years and have still heard nothing. I might be able to get Big Papi, but I don’t get the Big Papi treatment.”

A Newton, Mass., native and lifelong Red Sox fan, Krasinski has long played up his roots, notably in a Super Bowl commercial in February and in a New Era ad that pitted him against Yankees fan Alec Baldwin. Bostonians rallied around Ortiz after his spirited address on the field at Fenway when the baseball season opened after the Marathon bombings.