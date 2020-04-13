yeah uh pic.twitter.com/BBH7bRcIu8— Davin (@DriveThrough_) April 13, 2020
Other drivers told Larson that his voice could be heard by all,
“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo said, per Alex Andrejev of the Charlotte Observer.
“Yep, we heard that,” iRacing driver Aron MacEachern said.
“Yikes,” IndyCar driver Conor Daly said.
Neither Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing nor NASCAR have yet to comment.
Larson, 27, has six wins since his first race in NASCAR’s top series in 2013, and he finished sixth in last year’s Cup Series standings. His mother is Japanese-American, and Larson climbed through stock-car racing’s ranks via NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program.
With NASCAR racing on hiatus because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its drivers have been competing against one another remotely via iRacing, a simulation video game that mimics the real deal. The events are broadcast nationally by Fox, with some races drawing more than a million viewers. (Sunday’s race involving Larson was just for fun and not officially sanctioned.)
Earlier this month, driver Bubba Wallace wrecked early in one of the simulated races and quit the competition prematurely.
“Y’all have a good one. That’s it. This is why I don’t take this [expletive] serious,” Wallace said on his Twitch stream immediately after the wreck. “Peace out!”
One of Wallace’s sponsors, a pain-relief cream called Blue-Emu, dropped him after the outburst.
