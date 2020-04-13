Despite the Panthers flailing to 5-11 and firing coach Ron Rivera in early December, McCaffrey had a career year, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and collecting 1,005 receiving yards. That earned him his first Pro Bowl berth and made him just the third player in NFL history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina,” McCaffrey told ESPN. “I want to thank [Panthers owner David] Tepper, [General Manager] Marty Hurney and Coach [Matt] Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way.”

The Panthers have made significant changes this offseason, especially on offense. Out are quarterbacks Cam Newton and Kyle Allen and tight end Greg Olsen. In are quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker and wide receiver Robby Anderson. Rhule, a first-year head coach, brought on LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. Brady oversaw quarterback Joe Burrow’s 60-touchdown season en route to the 2019 national championship. These moves indicate Rhule envisions a younger, faster and more dynamic Panthers offense in 2020. Retaining McCaffrey cements his role as the team’s focal point on that side of the ball.

“I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player you can build a team around,” Rhule told reporters last week. “And I think he really builds for the culture that you want to have within the building. We want to be a serious football place, we want to be a place that it’s all about the game, and I think that’s who Christian McCaffrey is.

“I hired [Brady] because I know that he’s going to utilize guys to their strengths, and so that’s what Christian is, and to label him, I feel that’s not respectful to him,” Rhule said. “I mean, he’s a tailback-wideout, he can do it all, returner — I’m anxious to get him out there. I’m anxious to continue to build this thing around him. I think he’s going to be a special player for us.”