The Redskins can start filling their biggest remaining roster holes — what they call “positions of focus” — during the draft, which starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, with the first round. The team needs, among other things, playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, an elite pass rusher, offensive line depth (including, potentially, a replacement for left tackle Trent Williams) and help at linebacker.

Wide receiver

The Redskins want to surround quarterback Dwayne Haskins with weapons. They made that clear as free agency opened by pursuing Cowboys star wideout Amari Cooper, who ultimately re-signed in Dallas for five years and $100 million. Despite Terry McLaurin’s breakout season and the potential of fellow first-year standout Steven Sims Jr., Washington has one of the league’s youngest and thinnest receiving corps. Rivera rues not landing Cooper — “That’s a tough one; we would’ve loved to have him,” he said last week — but with this year’s deep pool of wide receiver prospects, he’s in luck.

This is considered one of the most talented receiving classes ever. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah graded 27 wideouts as worthy of being picked in the first three rounds, which is nearly as many as are typically chosen in a full, seven-round draft (31). If the Redskins target a receiver with their third-round pick (No. 66 overall), they would be in the projected range to land a speedster, such as Penn State’s KJ Hamler or Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr., to complement McLaurin.

“Those guys are guys you can use and run the jet sweep stuff and run, get on top of coverage and make plays down the field,” Jeremiah said. “They're just tough to get on the ground with the ball in their hands.”

Tight end

Rivera doesn’t have an experienced, No. 1 tight end, and he understands the importance of one for a young quarterback. In Carolina, Cam Newton leaned on Greg Olsen so much that the Panthers teasingly called the tight end his “blankie.” Rivera acknowledged the position will have a large role in the Redskins’ “multi-personnel” offense.

“We’re going to go with one tight end, two tight ends, three tight ends type of offense,” he said. “So, having multiple tight ends on your roster is going to be very beneficial.”

The Redskins are still looking for a top target. Rivera pumped up two free agent signings — talented but injury-prone Richard Rodgers and converted quarterback Logan Thomas — but it requires an active imagination to forecast either in an Olsen-like lead role.

The draft is thin. The tight ends in the top tier — Dayton’s Adam Trautman, Washington’s Hunter Bryant and Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet — are projected to be selected in the second or third round. Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam and Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant are seen as high-upside options.

The most intriguing receiving threat is Hunter Bryant. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, he looks and produces like a receiver. Jeremiah compared him to the Los Angeles Rams’ Gerald Everett, and Bryant’s rate of yards per route run (2.9) was the highest of any college tight end since Pro Football Focus started tracking the stat in 2014.

Elite pass rusher

This might not seem like a need. Despite last season’s defensive struggles, the Redskins still got after the quarterback. They blitzed the ninth least in the NFL (23.9 percent) and still ranked in the top 10 in hurries, pressures and sacks. The defensive line is considered Washington’s strongest position group after it used a first-round pick on a front-seven player in each of the past three drafts.

But it is, in a sense, still a need. Adding a top-notch edge rusher could elevate the defense to another level. The Redskins allowed 27.2 points per game last season, sixth-most in the NFL, but if the pass rush becomes elite, following the model created by the San Francisco 49ers a year ago, more pressure up front could spur a domino effect for the rest of the defense.

Experts regard Ohio State’s Chase Young — the draft’s consensus best player and considered a generational edge rusher by some analysts — as a near-lock to be selected by the Redskins with the No. 2 pick.

“A guy I used to work with always used to say, ‘Make your strengths stronger,’ ” Rivera said.

Left tackle

This is the only unresolved position on the offensive line. The Redskins remain resolute in requesting fair compensation in any trade involving Williams and seem prepared to play hardball with the left tackle, who has demanded to be traded or released. During his news conference last week, Rivera called Williams “a player under contract.” Yet the team still needs to solidify the line in front of Haskins.

“You look at right now where the Redskins are in terms of a team, it revolves around the offensive line doing their job with Haskins,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said.

The best chance to maximize Williams’s value might come during or after the draft as other teams’ rosters take shape. The Redskins could trade him for a pick, but it’s unlikely it would be high enough to secure Williams’s long-term replacement. This left tackle class is regarded as thin beyond the top of the first round — and the most likely scenario for Washington drafting one of those players would involve it trading back from the No. 2 selection.

Linebacker depth

The Redskins’ shift to a 4-3 defense means there will be three linebackers: two outside (strongside and weakside) and one inside (middle). Their primary responsibilities will be defending the run and pass, as opposed to rushing the passer, and the projected outside starters, Cole Holcomb and Thomas Davis, were pedestrian in coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Shaun Dion Hamilton ranked as one of the league’s best linebackers in coverage, but he saw limited snaps. Reuben Foster showed an ability to make plays in coverage but has an uncertain timeline to return from the left knee injury he suffered in May.

The challenge with targeting a linebacker in the draft is that experts regard this class as thin. But the Redskins could look to select one in the middle rounds because finding run-and-cover linebackers is crucial in the modern NFL. Jeremiah believes the offensive line sets a team’s floor, while the pass rushers and linebackers play outsize roles in determining its ceiling.

“You better have linebackers,” he said, “that can run all day long and cover.”