Answer: Almost everything Redskins Coach Ron Rivera has said has worried me in one way or another. He’s been quoted as saying, “[Winning has] got to happen soon.”

No, it doesn’t. That’s ridiculous. If that is just placate-Dan Snyder talk, then okay. If he really means it, then he hasn’t done a good job of realizing that this is a very badly broken roster that needs major improvement.

Rivera has said that he believes in the philosophy, “Make your strengths stronger.” That’s a tip that he’s leaning toward, or has already decided on, picking Chase Young.

He’s also said that you’d only trade down with the No. 2 overall pick if you thought that the first-round pick you got as part of the (package) in return was going to be roughly as great a monster as the player you’d have gotten at No. 2 overall.

This also makes no sense. You can get three or four players for that one pick. Just to illustrate, the Young pick is worth more than the Chargers’ picks in the first four rounds combined — 6th, 37th, 71st and 112th overall.

Rivera’s personality is very easy to like. But as far as the draft goes, I think he’s in a box: Young is from Ohio State, the same as quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. They’d love to play together. But the Skins have no second-round pick and, I expect, will not get Trent Williams back in 2020 — come on, he hates them. There’s no “Welcome home.” They’re probably going to have to accept a poor-value trade for him. Unless they are so stubborn that they just play standoff with each other for another year.

The Redskins need help at wide receiver, tight end, the pass rush, offensive line and linebacker. And I think at defensive back, too.

There is one positive way to look at all of this. Accept that this is a three-year rebuild. Draft Young (if you think he is great), go 3-13 or 4-12 again next season and hope to get another top 5 pick in ’21. And continue to be pretty lousy in ’21 while gathering more pieces to go with Haskins, McLaurin and Young, etc.

Here’s the problem: The Skins are trying to put together a 3,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, but they don’t seem to realize that they only have 2,000 pieces in their box. In other words, what they have is An Incomplete Picture of Nothing.