“On March 20, 2020, the XFL canceled the remainder of its inaugural season, costing the nascent league tens of millions of dollars in revenue,” reads the filing submitted by XFL President and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Pollack, courtesy of Law360.com. “The impossibility of knowing when the pandemic would sufficiently abate and allow the league to restart only exacerbated the problems posed by the Debtor’s abrupt loss of revenue and unabated operating costs. After considering all available strategic options, the Debtor and its professional [advisers] determined that the best course to preserve and maximize the value of the Debtor’s estate is through a chapter 11 sale process.

“The Debtor is optimistic that the sale process will generate significant interest from potential purchasers, and the Debtor intends to hold an auction for its assets if it receives multiple bids in accordance with Court-approved bid procedures,” the filing states.

The XFL owned all eight teams, meaning that the sale of any assets includes “football equipment, merchandise, and intellectual property” including team names and logos.

“The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football. Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the [covid]-19 crisis,” the league said in a statement. “Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football.”

Through the end of February, 14 XFL games had been played. In that time, the league says its year-to-date revenue was approximately $14 million but its net losses in that time totaled around $44 million.

The XFL was halfway through its 10-week regular season when it pulled the plug on the remainder of its campaign. Pollack states in Monday’s filing that the decision “negated approximately $27 million in fan spending on gameday-related items.”

Another bankruptcy filing Monday showed a list of 25 creditors, which includes the St. Louis Sports Commission (the largest creditor at $1.6 million), Dallas Renegades Coach Bob Stoops ($1,083,333.33), Seattle Dragons Coach Jim Zorn ($583,333.33) and DC Stadium LLC ($316,112.71). It also revealed that Vince McMahon owned 100 percent of the XFL’s Class A interest and 76.5 percent of Class B interest while his wrestling empire, World Wrestling Entertainment, owned the final 23.5 percent of Class B interest.

Friday’s news dampened hopes that the league would return in 2021 or even beyond. Players were allowed to sign with the NFL or CFL beginning March 23. At that point, the league was still hopeful to resume play next year. As of Monday afternoon, 19 XFL players have joined NFL clubs, including two members of the DC Defenders. Safety Tyree Kinnel signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers (who have added six XFL players so far) and tight end Khari Lee joined the Atlanta Falcons.