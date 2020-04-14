Oakley says the ‘90s Knicks were held back by Ewing’s leadership style. “He never put us on his back like he should have because every adversity he ducked away from.” pic.twitter.com/9ARQrUMb9P — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 13, 2020

Oakley went on to describe Ewing as “high maintenance” and said he was never much of a team player.

“You got to be special to play with Patrick,” Oakley said. “You had to do so much out of your ordinary just to be on the team, and that hurt us sometimes. As a team, we’re supposed to be close and together. It wasn’t that. We had to make sure he was happy. He didn’t care if we [were] happy or not. That’s a sad situation, and I see why the Knicks won’t give him a job. He treated them bad — inside out. Chris [Childs] will tell you. He was tough to play with, but he wasn’t no problem to me because I understand. [Anthony Mason] had a problem with it because Mase always hollered and cussed at him.”

Oakley has been embroiled in a years-long feud with his former team, specifically Knicks owner James Dolan. Things reached a flash point in 2017, when he was removed from his Madison Square Garden seat, handcuffed and arrested during a Knicks-Clippers game. Soon after the incident, Dolan suggested Oakley had a drinking problem, which spurred the former NBA player to file a lawsuit against him and the team, alleging “a coordinated and defamatory public relations campaign.”

After the MSG incident, former Knicks players Latrell Sprewell and Bernard King sat alongside Dolan during a game. Oakley wasn’t pleased.

“I wanted to smack Bernard. Serious,” he said Monday. “I lost so much respect for him. I can’t even speak to him.”

Oakley has taken aim at Ewing before. In 2010, he told the New York Post that he had advised LeBron James not to sign as a free agent with the Knicks, adding that Ewing never got his fair share of the blame for New York’s 1990s playoff failures.

“When we lose, they only point at us, never point at Patrick,” Oakley said.

“Patrick was our leader as far as press and people who are watching TV, but the Knicks were made of a lot of tough guys and a lot of heart. I think that sometimes we let our heart get in the way instead of playing the game.”

Oakley described Ewing as the Knicks’ “main leader” but said he “could have been more vocal for the team, but he wasn’t. I think that hurt us a little bit.”