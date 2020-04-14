Tebbe Priebe scanned their faces and began bracing not only for intense emotions, but for wide-ranging variability on how the news was being digested. Most were in shock, their seasons or careers suddenly finished, and others were angry. A few, weary from balancing responsibilities and expectations from within the pressure-filled college sports machine, actually seemed relieved.

“Okay,” Tebbe Priebe recalled thinking, she said in a telephone interview days later, “whose identity is really wrapped up in athletics and is probably struggling right now? Who is going to a home situation that’s probably not stable? Who’s ready to move on? As a clinician, it’s this snapshot of everybody’s story that’s flickering in your mind, like: Where do I start?”

College athletic programs only recently began making significant mental health resources available to athletes, another perk along with training tables and academic tutoring. But as the novel coronavirus pandemic has emptied campuses, dispersing nearly a half-million college athletes, it’s now another distant benefit at a time of high anxiety throughout the country.

“There’s a multilayer crisis and a multilayer despair,” said Alex Auerbach, the University of Arizona’s director of clinical and sport psychology. “ ‘I came here to compete, and this was supposed to be my best season, and now it’s being taken away from me. But I don’t know how many of my teammates are coming back, so I don’t know if I should come back or not.’ So all of those things are wrapped up in this experience, and the despair is wrapped up in making a decision and not having an answer — because everyone’s trying to figure it out at the same time.”

The NCAA does not regulate how programs approach mental health, and counselors who work for athletic departments face a challenging numbers game — along with the occasional power struggle — under normal circumstances. Chris Bader, who oversees the mental health and performance program at the University of Arkansas and is chair of the Collegiate Clinical/Counseling Sport Psychology Association, said his athletic department employs three full-time counselors, or one for every 155 athletes. Two decades ago at a different school, he said, the ratio was closer to 1,500 athletes for every counselor.

Regardless, the past few weeks have by no means been normal. Specialists, facing their own acute stresses, have scrambled to simulate a team environment and provide support during a catastrophe no one trained for. As much as anything, they are trying to remind coaches and athletes — even those who never have spoken with a mental health professional — that even as they’re isolated, they’re not alone.

“I’m not really scared when they’re telling us they’re anxious,” Bader said. “It’s the people I know are, who aren’t saying anything.”

Radical shifts

The day after the NCAA canceled all spring sports, Jamey Houle, one of four full-time mental health professionals in Ohio State’s athletic department, noticed an athlete fighting tears. She was a senior, her season and career finished, her future murky.

“What am I going to do?” she asked Houle, and this was among the first of many similar discussions in those blurry hours and days.

Like at Iowa, there was a range of colliding emotions, though the counselors interviewed for this story found themselves identifying a prevailing one: grief. All of it — their playing careers, college experiences, justifications for putting off career decisions — was just … over. They thought they’d had more time.

“There’s just anger and a sense of helplessness,” said Houle, whose strategy in the beginning was to remind the athletes of their resilience and strength.

They had made it this far, hadn’t they? Survived the college sports pressure cooker, in some cases found their footing away from home, unlocked abilities they might not have realized were there. Houle kept listening, the athletes kept talking, and early on that was part of the point: They had an outlet.

Nearly 2,000 miles away, Auerbach hurried to remind Arizona’s athletes of the same. He reached out to athletes who had used the school’s mental health services, then tried to think of clever ways to communicate with those who hadn’t. He created a graphic and distributed it on social media, reminded coaches to mention the department’s services during exit meetings and quickly scheduled a training for his staff on Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-compliant Zoom, the suddenly ubiquitous videoconferencing software.

“I’ve tried to go through every path humanly possible,” Auerbach said. “We’ve just tried to remain as available as we possible could.”

When Tebbe Priebe returned to her office, she thumbed through her four dozen case files to earmark possible high-risk clients. She connected with the Hawkeyes’ sports medicine staff, created online support groups and forged a plan to manage possible crises. Psychologists affiliated with an athletic department are responsible for their clients until their enrollment officially ends, but considering the logistical conundrum this had created so suddenly, who might need a referral now?

“Trying to keep tabs without micromanaging them, and that’s what’s hard: They’re scattered,” she said. “How do we make people feel connected? That’s one of the biggest triggers for anxiety: that isolation, that aloneness.”

A recent development

Last year, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day aligned himself with an advocacy group tied to mental health awareness and revealed that his father had died by suicide. He became one of the latest of an increasing number of sports figures — Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Chamique Holdsclaw — who have spoken publicly about their struggles with mental health. Three months ago, LeBron James announced a partnership with a meditation app and said he sometimes struggles to sleep, which is common among athletes and has been linked to anxiety and depression.

Last month, not long after the campus shutdowns, Day offered suggestions in a two-minute video posted to Twitter for how to stay mentally healthy during the outbreak. Such awareness and transparency is still developing in the sports world. Less than a decade ago, a sports psychologist was assigned to work with a Division I football program. The person was granted access to practice, though it came with conditions: Remain “super top secret,” the person would recall later, and speak only if spoken to.

After a few days, the psychologist was introduced to the team’s defensive coordinator, who demanded an explanation for why the person was there.

“Get the f--- out,” the defensive coordinator said after listening for a moment about how mental wellness can enhance on-field performance.

Even years later, the psychologist requested anonymity because the sports world is small and the individual feared professional retribution. And, indeed, many counselors have their own tales of a run-in with a skeptical coach or administrator, along with the balancing act of working alongside some of the most powerful people in sports. One kept hearing about a coach who believed therapy only invited “drama” into his program, and another said a coach pushing him to share the details of a player’s confidential session “happens every day.”

“We tend to know things that the coaches don’t know,’ Tebbe Priebe said, “and I think that’s a strange feeling for coaches.”

In the past decade, though, athletic department staffs have dramatically expanded amid a nationwide rise in hyper-specialization. Coaches no longer act as nutritionist, sleep specialist and problem-solver, because at many major programs, there’s a dedicated staffer for that. The NCAA adopted legislation in 2017 that prohibits coaches from making final decisions on players’ health, and although it doesn’t explicitly mention mental wellness, providers say the document effectively gave coaches permission to defer.

“The athletics culture in general tends to be hypermasculine, even in a female sport: ‘Rub some dirt on it and go,’ ” Houle said. “That mentality has evolved.”

Uncharted territory

Eventually, as the days passed, Tebbe Priebe spoke informally with friends in the mental health field, her own attempt at airing thoughts, and tried to disengage from the news.

If there were quiet moments, she knew they were fleeting. Not just because her 7- and 5-year-old could burst in at any moment. If some of Iowa’s athletes truly were responding to being sent home with grief, shock and denial would eventually give way to depression and acceptance. She had been unnerved initially by the quiet of those first days, of how few people attended the online support groups, but she suspected a wave was coming.

“Not only am I going through the brains of what everybody needs at this moment,” she said, “but two weeks down the line, what might this person need? This is not going to hit people for a while.”

While she waited, Tebbe Priebe tried to reintroduce structure to her household routine and declutter her thoughts. She wasn’t alone. Bader, in Arkansas, told himself it was appropriate — if unpopular during chaotic periods — to admit he couldn’t answer every question. Auerbach, in Arizona, tried to ease anxieties by issuing reminders that — for better or worse — there was time.

“We don’t have to solve all this today,” Auerbach found himself saying to athletes, and himself.

Tebbe Priebe, though, ordered a desk for her husband and planned to set up a card table for herself in their master bedroom. She would need space, a locking door, something that felt more permanent considering what might lay ahead in how people were reacting to the coronavirus and its many wide-ranging implications.

“We’re treading water because we can’t stop thinking about it, and, just — too many plans gets you anxious if you don’t follow through,” Tebbe Priebe said. “I do expect to have to reach out to student-athletes.”

She paused, thinking about the coming weeks.